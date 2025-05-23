The number of victims and injured in Ukraine has increased due to Russian attacks - report
Kyiv • UNN
In 2025, the number of civilian deaths and injuries as a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine exceeded the figures for 2024. HRW calls for pressure on Russia to stop the attacks.
Since January 2025, the number of civilians killed and wounded as a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine has exceeded the figures for the same period in 2024. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW).
Details
The organization calls on the international community, including the US administration, to put pressure on Russia to stop deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks on civilians and infrastructure.
More civilians, including women and children, are killed and wounded as a result of Russian shelling than before, even though world leaders involved in the negotiations express horror at the growing casualties.
Human Rights Watch investigated four Russian attacks on Ukraine between February 1 and April 4, 2025, killing at least 47 civilians and wounding more than 180 others. In particular, on February 1, a missile destroyed a residential building in Poltava, killing 15 people; on February 4, 6 people died in Izyum; on March 5, in Kryvyi Rih - 6 dead; on April 13, in Sumy - at least 35 dead, the report says.
"Russian armed forces failed to distinguish civilian objects from military ones or to avoid excessive civilian casualties that could be expected as a result of these attacks, compared to any likely military advantage," the report said.
It is noted that these attacks violate international humanitarian law and may qualify as war crimes. The organization calls for an immediate end to attacks on civilians and for those responsible to be brought to justice.
Let us remind you
According to the OHCHR, from February 2022 to December 2024, 12,456 civilians were killed, including 669 children. In 2024, damage to more than 580 educational and medical facilities was also recorded.
