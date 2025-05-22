A group that sold electronic cigarettes with cannabis and illegally stored weapons was liquidated in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Three people were detained in Kyiv for selling electronic cigarettes with cannabinoids since the beginning of the year. Goods worth UAH 1.5 million and weapons were seized during the searches.
Law enforcement officers in the capital stopped the activities of an illegal criminal group that was distributing electronic cigarettes containing cannabinoids. This was reported by the press service of the GUNP of Ukraine in Kyiv, reports UNN.
Details
The perpetrators were engaged in illegal activities in the capital since the beginning of the year. They also organized a warehouse where they stored not only prohibited substances, but also weapons and ammunition.
Three local residents aged 33 to 39 were involved in the distribution of narcotic drugs. One of them kept a warehouse where he stored cigarettes and weapons, and the other two resold prohibited substances in small batches.
During the searches, the defendants seized more than 500 electronic cigarettes with narcotic drugs, an assault rifle, a submachine gun, two pistols, three grenades, more than 600 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, mobile phones, tablets, money, and documents with signs of forgery.
The value of the seized goods on the "black" market reaches UAH 1.5 million. Three defendants were notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- Part 2 and Part 3 of Art. 307 (illegal storage and sale of drugs in large and especially large quantities);
- Part 1 of Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).
The detainees face up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.
Let us remind you
In Kyiv, law enforcement officers exposed a group of apartment fraudsters. They used fake documents and front men. According to the investigation, the perpetrators illegally seized at least four apartments and tried to seize two more.