Air defense is working against enemy drones in the Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of May 23, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working, local authorities urge people to remain in shelters until the end of the alarm.
On the morning of May 23, Russian drones attacked the Kyiv region. Local authorities reported the work of air defense forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KOVA).
Details
On Friday, May 23, at 05:17, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on the operation of air defense systems against the background of the threat of enemy drones.
Kyiv region! Enemy UAV movement recorded! Air defense forces are operating in the region
KOVA urged not to neglect safety rules and stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert.
