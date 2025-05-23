Tusk called the statement of the presidential candidate of Poland about Ukraine and NATO treason
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized Karol Nawrocki for saying that Poland will never support Ukraine's accession to NATO, calling it treason.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has criticised presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki for saying that Poland would never support Ukraine's accession to NATO. According to the Head of the Polish Government, such a position is nothing more than treason. This is reported by UNN with reference to the politician's speech on the programme Fakty po Faktach on TVN24.
Details
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was talking about Nawrocki's conversation with the leader of the far-right Confederation coalition, Slawomir Mentzen, during which the presidential candidate signed a declaration of 8 points. Among other things, Nawrocki pledged to oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO.
According to him, this is "one of the biggest scandals of this campaign".
As you may remember, there were few cases when it was possible to achieve full consensus, full solidarity between the late President Lech Kaczynski and myself when I was Prime Minister. It was more of a conflict and political confrontation. But on the issue of Ukraine, its sovereignty, its pro-Western stance and membership in NATO, there was full agreement
Donald Tusk explained that Nawrocki is questioning and "throwing in the trash one of the most important, positive decisions of Kaczynski". He considers it fundamental from a security point of view.
The last thing Poland should do is fulfil or support demands
"A Polish presidential candidate who, in fact, just to please Mr Mentzen, says in one broadcast that Poland will never agree to Ukraine in NATO - there is no better term (for this - ed.) than treason," Tusk stressed.
At the same time, he once again assured that Poland would not send its soldiers to Ukraine.
No one is asking this of us. This issue was resolved quickly and unambiguously - even President Zelenskyy had no doubts
He added that Nawrocki's position undermined one of the most important positive initiatives of the previous leadership of the country and jeopardises Poland's strategic interests.
Let us remind you
Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki from the Law and Justice party opposes Ukraine's accelerated accession to NATO. He stressed that he considers such an approach "absurd".
