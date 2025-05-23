Will stand for another 30 years: a road overpass built in 1986 was completely renovated in Kyiv
In the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, the road overpass at the intersection of Luhova and Bohatyrska streets has been restored. The structure's lifespan has been extended by at least 30 years.
In Kyiv, the overpass built in 1986 was overhauled. The structure's resource has been extended for at least 30 years. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), Telegram channel of the capital's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko.
It is noted that in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv - at the intersection of Lugova and Bogatyrskaya streets, an overpass built in 1986 was overhauled. Since then, the structure has never been completely renovated.
According to the mayor of Kyiv, work on the facility began in July last year. During this time, road workers:
- replaced the beams of the span structures, arranged the bridge deck and retaining walls;
- reinforced the support structures;
- renovated the storm sewer, railing and barrier fences;
- installed energy-saving LED lighting with decorative lighting;
- equipped sidewalks with bicycle paths.
All works were performed taking into account the principles of barrier-free access. Currently, the overpass is fully operational. The structure's resource has been extended for at least 30 years. Road workers are completing the landscaping of the area nearby
The KCSA informed that the overhaul of Bogatyrskaya Street, one of the main entrances to the city from the north, is also underway in Obolon.
Road workers are laying a new storm sewer network and installing outdoor lighting. They are installing a reinforced road base and new pavement. For the safety of all road users, pedestrian crossings are equipped with traffic lights, curbs are lowered and tactile tiles are laid. Bicycle paths are being installed along the sidewalks
The works are carried out in stages - with partial traffic restrictions.
