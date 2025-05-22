In the Carpathians, the track collapsed due to rock failure, traffic is blocked: the train to the capital is delayed by four hours
Kyiv • UNN
Due to track subsidence, train traffic on the Yasinya-Voronenko section is temporarily suspended. The departure of train No. 96 Rakhiv-Kyiv is delayed by 4 hours, and trains in the Rakhiv direction will change their final station.
Due to track subsidence, traffic is temporarily blocked on the Yasinya-Voronenko section. The departure of train No. 96 Rakhiv - Kyiv has been delayed, UNN reports with reference to Ukrzaliznytsia.
Due to the failure of the rock and subsidence of the track, traffic is temporarily blocked on the Yasinya-Voronenko section. The departure of train No. 96 Rakhiv - Kyiv from Yasinya station is currently delayed. The estimated delay time will be 4 hours
Ukrzaliznytsia assured that the railway workers are already investigating the canvas and starting repair work to guarantee safe passage for train No. 96 at a reduced speed under dispatch control.
Tomorrow we need time for a full-fledged repair of the section, so all trains in the Rakhiv direction will change their final station. We will publish an exact list of changes and the status of repair works later, follow the official channels of Ukrzaliznytsia