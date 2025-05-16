$41.470.07
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 3920 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16722 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29645 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34162 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137594 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 161976 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143761 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181911 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152486 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392343 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Railway station in Kherson was damaged due to an enemy attack - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1968 views

This morning, Russian troops again shelled the railway infrastructure of Kherson. The station building was damaged, windows were broken, and there was minor damage to the car, but train traffic was not stopped.

Railway station in Kherson was damaged due to an enemy attack - Ukrzaliznytsia

This morning, Russian troops again shelled the railway infrastructure of Kherson, damaging the station building, there is minor damage to the car, but train traffic was not stopped, although there was a delay, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday, writes UNN.

The railway infrastructure of Kherson was again under enemy fire this morning. There were no casualties, passengers and employees of the station and control center were in shelters. As a result of the attack, the station building was damaged, windows were broken and employees' workplaces were damaged in the building. One of the train cars was also slightly damaged.

- UZ reported in social networks.

"After the shelling, the train moved on with a delay of about an hour. The movement of other trains continues according to schedule," the report says.

According to the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, the enemy does not stop attacking Kherson residents. "Loud explosions have been heard in the city since this morning. At about 10:30, Russian soldiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car, causing the car to catch fire. Two people were injured in the attack. A 55-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man sustained explosive and traumatic brain injuries, contusions. Currently, medics are providing them with assistance. Residential buildings in the Central district of Kherson were also under Russian attacks. The walls were damaged and windows were broken in the homes of the townspeople," he said.

Addition

According to the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Ingulets, Beryslav, Tarasa Shevchenko, Novovorontsovka, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Kozatske, Vesele, Gavrylivka, Osokorivka, Dniprovske, Mykilske, Mykolaivka, Odradokamyanka, Ponyativka, Sofiivka, Tokarivka, Tomina Balka, Tyaginka and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes last day. Russian soldiers hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 3 multi-storey buildings and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings and private cars. As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person died and 1 was injured.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
