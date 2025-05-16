Railway station in Kherson was damaged due to an enemy attack - Ukrzaliznytsia

This morning, Russian troops again shelled the railway infrastructure of Kherson, damaging the station building, there is minor damage to the car, but train traffic was not stopped, although there was a delay, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday, writes UNN.

The railway infrastructure of Kherson was again under enemy fire this morning. There were no casualties, passengers and employees of the station and control center were in shelters. As a result of the attack, the station building was damaged, windows were broken and employees' workplaces were damaged in the building. One of the train cars was also slightly damaged. - UZ reported in social networks.

"After the shelling, the train moved on with a delay of about an hour. The movement of other trains continues according to schedule," the report says.

According to the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, the enemy does not stop attacking Kherson residents. "Loud explosions have been heard in the city since this morning. At about 10:30, Russian soldiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car, causing the car to catch fire. Two people were injured in the attack. A 55-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man sustained explosive and traumatic brain injuries, contusions. Currently, medics are providing them with assistance. Residential buildings in the Central district of Kherson were also under Russian attacks. The walls were damaged and windows were broken in the homes of the townspeople," he said.

Addition

According to the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Antonivka, Sadove, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Ingulets, Beryslav, Tarasa Shevchenko, Novovorontsovka, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Kozatske, Vesele, Gavrylivka, Osokorivka, Dniprovske, Mykilske, Mykolaivka, Odradokamyanka, Ponyativka, Sofiivka, Tokarivka, Tomina Balka, Tyaginka and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes last day. Russian soldiers hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 3 multi-storey buildings and 7 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings and private cars. As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person died and 1 was injured.