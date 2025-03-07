Secrets of balanced nutrition in spring: what a nutritionist recommends
An expert discussed the features of balanced nutrition in spring and the importance of vitamins after winter. She provided two useful recipes with chicken liver to boost energy levels.
With the arrival of spring, our body needs special support, as after the cold winter period, when fresh vegetables and fruits are not so available, there is often a deficiency of vitamins and microelements. This can affect overall health, your energy, and immunity. It is important to help the body restore its resources to feel good and energetic. How to properly balance your diet, which products to add to the menu, and how to ensure an adequate amount of vitamins and microelements in the spring period — UNN was told by nutritionist Tetiana Symchuk.
In spring, just like after winter, the body needs to be prepared, to give it the same beneficial energy. Very often in winter, there is a lack of vitamins and microelements, so in spring, when the season of vegetables and fruits begins, even if they are still greenhouse-grown, it is still very important to add them to your diet.
However, as the expert noted, it is necessary to consume more vegetables and fruits not only in spring but at any time of the year.
"Many prescribe additional supplements, some take them without prescription, especially vitamin D. Because, as we know, in winter it is practically impossible to get it. Well, in summer it is unlikely, but still, both in winter and spring, this vitamin is necessary for us," - noted Symchuk.
In March, there are still not enough fresh vegetables and fruits, however, the nutritionist advises to pay attention to berries.
These are such natural, super-mega cool antioxidants that are available. They are sold frozen, and soon they will also be sold fresh," - said the expert.
What is balanced nutrition?
According to the nutritionist, a proper diet does not change depending on the season, but it can be diversified with seasonal products.
Carbohydrates are the same all year round, you cannot change them because they are present in any season. There are different schemes for a balanced plate. But what is their essence? There is such a plate that is divided into three parts, that is, the main part consists of vegetables and fruits — fiber, then 1/4 consists of complex carbohydrates, and the next 1/4 consists of protein products. This is generally good, but for a more balanced diet, it is worth adding unsaturated fats, such as oils, avocados, nuts, since we often get an excess of saturated fats from meat and protein products," - says Symchuk.
In addition, the nutritionist stressed that you need to compose your plate from simple products.
"It is important to use the most accessible products, without focusing on complex ones, such as red fish. Herring and mackerel are also useful and accessible options," - concluded the expert.
Recipes from the nutritionist
One of the nutritionist's favorite quick and healthy recipes is chicken liver pâté.
"It can be used for breakfast. You can add some vegetables, greens to it. Also, berries, by the way, can be added to make it a bit sweet," - explained Symchuk.
It is especially beneficial for women who have, for example, anemia. This pâté will help raise the level of ferritin in the blood. Without any medications, without any supplements. Thus, it will improve energy levels and mood overall," - says the expert.
Pâté recipe
Ingredients:
1 carrot (medium);
1 onion (medium);
- 1 apple (medium);
- 30g butter;
- salt + spices to taste.
- Cooking method:
- Fry the liver together with chopped onion and carrot under a lid.
Continue frying (stewing) for another 5-7 minutes.
- Cool slightly and blend everything with a blender.
- Tetiana Symchuk also shared with UNN a delicious recipe for a warm liver salad that everyone should try to make.
- Warm salad recipe
chicken liver - 300 g;
tomatoes - 2 pcs;
red onion - ½ head;
- bell pepper - ½ large pepper;
- arugula - as much as you want;
- walnuts - 30 g;
- parsley - to taste;
- salt, pepper, lemon juice - to taste;
- olive oil - 1-2 tbsp.
- Cooking method:
- Heat the pan well.
Chop all the vegetables and crush the nuts.
- Mix the liver with all the vegetables, greens, and spices.
- Add the nuts and dress with oil and lemon juice.
