Secrets of balanced nutrition in spring: what a nutritionist recommends

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18111 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109831 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170548 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107395 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343825 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173845 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145078 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196176 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124920 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108173 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
Popular news

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87095 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11860 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24681 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12473 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21575 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18111 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87103 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109831 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170548 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160586 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21588 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24688 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38813 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47403 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135962 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Secrets of balanced nutrition in spring: what a nutritionist recommends

Kyiv • UNN

 • 223972 views

An expert discussed the features of balanced nutrition in spring and the importance of vitamins after winter. She provided two useful recipes with chicken liver to boost energy levels.

Secrets of balanced nutrition in spring: what a nutritionist recommends

With the arrival of spring, our body needs special support, as after the cold winter period, when fresh vegetables and fruits are not so available, there is often a deficiency of vitamins and microelements. This can affect overall health, your energy, and immunity. It is important to help the body restore its resources to feel good and energetic. How to properly balance your diet, which products to add to the menu, and how to ensure an adequate amount of vitamins and microelements in the spring period — UNN was told by nutritionist Tetiana Symchuk.

In spring, just like after winter, the body needs to be prepared, to give it the same beneficial energy. Very often in winter, there is a lack of vitamins and microelements, so in spring, when the season of vegetables and fruits begins, even if they are still greenhouse-grown, it is still very important to add them to your diet.

- explained the nutritionist.

However, as the expert noted, it is necessary to consume more vegetables and fruits not only in spring but at any time of the year.

"Many prescribe additional supplements, some take them without prescription, especially vitamin D. Because, as we know, in winter it is practically impossible to get it. Well, in summer it is unlikely, but still, both in winter and spring, this vitamin is necessary for us," - noted Symchuk.

In March, there are still not enough fresh vegetables and fruits, however, the nutritionist advises to pay attention to berries.

These are such natural, super-mega cool antioxidants that are available. They are sold frozen, and soon they will also be sold fresh," - said the expert.

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen28.02.25, 08:23 • 414655 views

What is balanced nutrition?

According to the nutritionist, a proper diet does not change depending on the season, but it can be diversified with seasonal products.

Carbohydrates are the same all year round, you cannot change them because they are present in any season. There are different schemes for a balanced plate. But what is their essence? There is such a plate that is divided into three parts, that is, the main part consists of vegetables and fruits — fiber, then 1/4 consists of complex carbohydrates, and the next 1/4 consists of protein products. This is generally good, but for a more balanced diet, it is worth adding unsaturated fats, such as oils, avocados, nuts, since we often get an excess of saturated fats from meat and protein products," - says Symchuk.

She also recommended adding more greens to your diet now.

Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes19.02.25, 08:32 • 231182 views

In addition, the nutritionist stressed that you need to compose your plate from simple products.

"It is important to use the most accessible products, without focusing on complex ones, such as red fish. Herring and mackerel are also useful and accessible options," - concluded the expert.

Recipes from the nutritionist

One of the nutritionist's favorite quick and healthy recipes is chicken liver pâté.

"It can be used for breakfast. You can add some vegetables, greens to it. Also, berries, by the way, can be added to make it a bit sweet," - explained Symchuk.

It is especially beneficial for women who have, for example, anemia. This pâté will help raise the level of ferritin in the blood. Without any medications, without any supplements. Thus, it will improve energy levels and mood overall," - says the expert.

Pâté recipe

Ingredients:

300-400g chicken liver;

1 carrot (medium);

1 onion (medium);

  • 1 apple (medium);
    • 30g butter;
      • salt + spices to taste.
          • Cooking method:
            • Fry the liver together with chopped onion and carrot under a lid.
              5 minutes before the liver is ready, add the chopped apple and butter.
              5 minutes before the liver is ready, add the chopped apple and butter.

              Continue frying (stewing) for another 5-7 minutes.

              1. Cool slightly and blend everything with a blender.
                1. Tetiana Symchuk also shared with UNN a delicious recipe for a warm liver salad that everyone should try to make.
                  1. Warm salad recipe

                    Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention27.02.25, 11:18 • 185183 views

                    chicken liver - 300 g;

                    tomatoes - 2 pcs;

                    red onion - ½ head;

                    • bell pepper - ½ large pepper;
                      • arugula - as much as you want;
                        • walnuts - 30 g;
                          • parsley - to taste;
                            • salt, pepper, lemon juice - to taste;
                              • olive oil - 1-2 tbsp.
                                • Cooking method:
                                  • Heat the pan well.
                                    Add a little oil and fry the liver until golden brown, no more than 10-15 minutes, a couple of minutes before it is ready, you can add soy sauce - but this is not mandatory.
                                    Add a little oil and fry the liver until golden brown, no more than 10-15 minutes, a couple of minutes before it is ready, you can add soy sauce - but this is not mandatory.

                                    Chop all the vegetables and crush the nuts.

                                    1. Mix the liver with all the vegetables, greens, and spices.
                                      1. Add the nuts and dress with oil and lemon juice.
                                        1. $59
                                          1. $60
                                            1. $61
                                              Alina Volianska

                                              Alina Volianska

                                              HealthPublications
                                              Brent
                                              $69.98
                                              Bitcoin
                                              $83,160.20
                                              S&P 500
                                              $5,438.02
                                              Tesla
                                              $269.16
                                              Газ TTF
                                              $39.20
                                              Золото
                                              $3,134.47
                                              Ethereum
                                              $1,816.86