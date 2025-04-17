$41.220.04
Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv

 • 12294 views

Russian troops are preparing new strikes on Ukraine on the eve of and after Easter. The National Police is strengthening security for Easter, will patrol near churches and conduct inspections of belongings.

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

According to Ukrainian intelligence and special services, Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine on the eve of Easter and after it. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN writes.

Details

We know what Russia is preparing for. There is data from our special services, from intelligence. Now – both on the eve of Easter and after it – new Russian strikes are possible

- said Zelenskyy.

The President also added that Ukrainians will continue to defend their country. He thanked everyone who conscientiously performs their work in their place.

We will continue to defend our country, our energy sector. But this defense is not only in air defense missiles, not only the military provides it. We are grateful to everyone who works conscientiously and efficiently in every community, in every region of ours, for the fact that Ukraine is with light, Ukraine is recovering

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

Addition

National Police Speaker Yulia Hirdvilis reported to UNN that law enforcement officers are strengthening security measures for Easter. Police units will be on duty near churches, patrol highways and selectively inspect citizens' belongings.

"During the celebration of Easter, the National Police, as every year, is strengthening security measures. The number of crews has been increased. Law enforcement officers, together with dog handlers and explosives technicians, will be on duty near churches, patrol streets and highways. Law enforcement officers may selectively inspect citizens' belongings," Hirdvilis said.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ivano-Frankivsk region canceled all mass events on Easter in the Prykarpattia region. Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions, on the contrary, shortened the curfew on the festive night. And Kyiv appealed to religious communities to limit the holding of mass Easter services or make them online.

The capital's authorities also called on the leaders of religious communities to take the necessary security measures during festive services.

