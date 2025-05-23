A fire broke out in Elon Musk's X company data center near Portland: extinguishing is ongoing
A fire broke out in a data center rented by Elon Musk's company X. The fire started in the battery room, the fire did not spread, but the room was heavily smoke-filled.
A serious fire broke out in the data center of Elon Musk's Company X. The fire started in a room with battery installations, and the room was engulfed in thick smoke. Firefighters have been extinguishing it for a long time.
In the USA, near Portland, Oregon, a fire broke out on the territory of the data center rented by Elon Musk's company. Firefighters, according to a representative of the Hillsboro Fire and Rescue Service, Piset Picha, arrived at the scene at 10:21 a.m. The fire did not spread to other parts of the building, but the room in question was heavily smoke-filled. As of 3:00 p.m., the team was still at the scene, the media writes.
Before Elon Musk bought Twitter, the company had three data centers in Sacramento, Portland, and Atlanta. This ensured that if one data center failed, traffic could be transferred to the other two - and split so that no one center was overloaded.
In 2022, Musk closed the X data center in Sacramento in an effort to cut costs. But after the closure, the company experienced a major outage. Subsequently, Company X moved more than 2,573 server racks from the center in Sacramento to data centers in Portland and Atlanta.
