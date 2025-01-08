30 thousand people are evacuated as a fire breaks out in the neighborhood of Hollywood stars in the United States

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40944 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145047 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126039 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133735 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133301 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169766 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110391 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163123 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104421 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113939 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91844 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129108 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127776 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89938 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100720 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145052 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169769 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163125 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190913 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180158 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127776 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129108 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142464 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134126 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151344 views
30 thousand people are evacuated as a fire breaks out in the neighborhood of Hollywood stars in the United States

30 thousand people are evacuated as a fire breaks out in the neighborhood of Hollywood stars in the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26524 views

Wildfires engulfed the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, forcing the evacuation of 30,000 people. The fire destroyed more than 1173 hectares of land, threatening 13,000 buildings, including the homes of Hollywood stars.

Raging wildfires, fanned by strong winds, swept through Los Angeles' affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Tuesday, burning homes and forcing the city to order the evacuation of 30,000 people, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

More than 1173 hectares have burned in the hills around the Palisades, a wealthy coastal area with some of the most expensive real estate in the United States, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Tuesday. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Smoke has blanketed the skies over the area and wind gusts are expected to increase overnight, to the strongest for Southern California in at least a decade.

Firefighters reported that about 13,000 buildings are under threat in the Palisades, home to Hollywood stars such as Tom Hanks and James Woods. California Governor Gavin Newsom said that "many buildings [have] already been destroyed.

Large-scale wildfires break out in the area where Hollywood stars live in the United States08.01.25, 01:04 • 21353 views

Newsom declared a state of emergency, as did Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. 

After sunset, Santa Monica issued an evacuation order for the area closest to the Palisades Fire, warning residents of an "immediate threat to life.

Another large fire spread in Altadena, east of Pacific Palisades. The fire, which has burned about 162 hectares, also prompted evacuations.

After the fire broke out on Tuesday morning, traffic jams quickly developed on the roads that snake through the canyons of Pacific Palisades as residents rushed to evacuate. According to eyewitnesses, many cars were also abandoned as drivers fled on foot to the coast.

The fire service sent trucks to remove abandoned cars to improve access to the fires.

The fire threatened the Getty Villa, and some trees and plants on the hilltop burned. But the art collection and museum staff remained safe, the museum's president said.

Helicopters and airplanes dropped water on the fires, although strong winds proved to be a problem for the aircraft. Utility companies cut off power to more than 8,000 homes to prevent an increased risk of fire due to exposed electrical wires.

The Pacific Palisades fire is believed to have started at around 10:30 a.m. local time. Evacuees say it spread quickly, forcing parents to rush to schools and pick up their children. Some of those who fled say they cannot be sure if the homes they left are still standing.

According to firefighters, it could take several days before firefighters get the fire under control and even longer before people are allowed to return home.

The US National Weather Service has warned of "deadly storms" that have accelerated the spread of the fire across scorched terrain that has received very little rainfall in recent months.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
gavin-newsomGavin Newsom
californiaCalifornia
los-angelesLos Angeles

