Large-scale wildfires break out in the area where Hollywood stars live in the United States

In the United States, forest fires have covered 80 hectares. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

The wildfires in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, known as the home of many Hollywood stars, have become serious.

The situation is complicated by strong winds, which are contributing to the spread of the flames and hindering the work of firefighters. The unfavorable weather conditions are expected to last for several days, creating additional threats and complications for air operations.

Local residents, including celebrities, are actively acting to keep themselves and their neighbors safe. The area is witnessing chaotic evacuation scenes and roads are crowded with vehicles, sometimes making access for emergency services difficult.