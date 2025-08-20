US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges

The United States of America has imposed new sanctions against two judges and two deputy prosecutors of the International Criminal Court. This is stated in a statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, writes UNN.

Details

The ICC judges Kimberly Prost and Nicolas Guillou, as well as ICC deputy prosecutors Nazhat Shameem Khan and Mame Mandiaye Niang, were sanctioned.

"These individuals are foreigners who have directly participated in the International Criminal Court's efforts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute US or Israeli citizens without the consent of those states," the US State Department statement said.

"Washington views the ICC's activities as politicized, abusive of power, and threatening to the national security of the United States and Israel," Rubio said.

The sanctions are imposed under an executive order by President Donald Trump.

