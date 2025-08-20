$41.360.10
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 21832 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 22095 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 38308 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 147310 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 55397 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 52628 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 50853 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 188010 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 155419 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

The US has imposed sanctions against four individuals from the International Criminal Court. The restrictions apply to judges and deputy prosecutors due to investigations against US and Israeli citizens.

US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges

The United States of America has imposed new sanctions against two judges and two deputy prosecutors of the International Criminal Court. This is stated in a statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, writes UNN.

Details

The ICC judges Kimberly Prost and Nicolas Guillou, as well as ICC deputy prosecutors Nazhat Shameem Khan and Mame Mandiaye Niang, were sanctioned.

"These individuals are foreigners who have directly participated in the International Criminal Court's efforts to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute US or Israeli citizens without the consent of those states," the US State Department statement said.

"Washington views the ICC's activities as politicized, abusive of power, and threatening to the national security of the United States and Israel," Rubio said.

The sanctions are imposed under an executive order by President Donald Trump.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Marco Rubio
Israel
United States Department of State
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States