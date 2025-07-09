European Parliament condemned Russian war crimes and supported ICC investigation

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 2528 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
09:54 AM • 21357 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
09:36 AM • 30616 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 53991 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 82330 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 171565 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
July 9, 03:42 AM • 140427 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 181554 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 119963 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 221309 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3.5m/s
44%
744mm
Popular news
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 213142 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damageJuly 9, 05:49 AM • 72922 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhausted08:28 AM • 43606 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 35074 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesman09:30 AM • 11664 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM • 171565 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision todayJuly 9, 04:00 AM • 213396 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 221309 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 188247 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 234105 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 35294 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 220616 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 403755 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 235755 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 346580 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

European Parliament condemned Russian war crimes and supported ICC investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 229 views

The European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning Russia's war crimes in Ukraine and supporting the investigation by the International Criminal Court. MEPs emphasized that Russia is responsible for the war of aggression and violations of international law.

European Parliament condemned Russian war crimes and supported ICC investigation

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution in which MEPs strongly condemn Russia's ongoing war crimes in Ukraine, expressing firm support for the investigations of the International Criminal Court, UNN reports with reference to the European institution's statement.

Details

The text of the resolution, adopted on Wednesday by 507 votes "for", 77 "against" and 45 abstentions, states that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, has destroyed peace and stability in Europe and seriously undermined global security. The resolution emphasizes that Russia remains the most significant and immediate threat to European security.

MEPs emphasize that Russia bears exceptional responsibility for its aggressive war and that human rights violations, war crimes, and other violations of international law committed by Russian troops and officials cannot go unpunished. They also express deep outrage at Russia's brutal attacks on civilians and indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, emphasizing that systematic and deliberate attacks on civilians, and, in particular, the deportation of children, may be a genocidal strategy organized by Moscow.

Over 70,000 Ukrainians missing

While the human cost of the war unleashed by Russia grows daily, the resolution states that Russia continues to commit horrific war crimes against innocent civilians. According to Ukrainian authorities, approximately 16,000 Ukrainian civilians are currently being held in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, although the real figures are likely much higher. MEPs also emphasize that over 70,000 Ukrainians, including civilians, children, and military personnel, are officially considered missing.

Condemnation of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war

MEPs "strongly condemn the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces, which they say is a war crime and a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions." They also express full support for the International Criminal Court's investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russia, and welcome the recent agreement between the Council of Europe and Ukraine to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Pressure must be put on Russia to end the aggressive war

Stating that all those guilty of war crimes committed in Ukraine must be held accountable, MEPs also call on Russia to immediately agree to a comprehensive exchange of prisoners of war on an all-for-all basis. They believe that in order to force Russia to end the aggressive war, starting with a lasting ceasefire, "the EU and like-minded partners must undertake significantly more effective military, economic, political, and diplomatic efforts and measures."

On frozen Russian assets

They also call on the EU to "continue the confiscation of frozen Russian state assets in support of Ukraine," emphasizing that there are legal avenues for this, and that inaction is an unforgivable failure on the part of European governments.

Ukraine's reaction

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, has already reacted to the decision.

"I am grateful to the European Parliament for a strong resolution that openly speaks about the scale of Russian crimes: executions of prisoners, torture, enforced disappearances, deportation of children, and attacks on civilians. This systemic brutality by the Russian Federation is a strategy of genocide against Ukrainians," Stefanchuk wrote on X.

"This resolution is a signal to the aggressor: the world sees Russian crimes and is ready, together with Ukraine, to continue fighting for the return of all our people and the restoration of justice!" the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
Council of Europe
European Union
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9