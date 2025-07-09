European Parliament condemned Russian war crimes and supported ICC investigation

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution in which MEPs strongly condemn Russia's ongoing war crimes in Ukraine, expressing firm support for the investigations of the International Criminal Court, UNN reports with reference to the European institution's statement.

Details

The text of the resolution, adopted on Wednesday by 507 votes "for", 77 "against" and 45 abstentions, states that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, has destroyed peace and stability in Europe and seriously undermined global security. The resolution emphasizes that Russia remains the most significant and immediate threat to European security.

MEPs emphasize that Russia bears exceptional responsibility for its aggressive war and that human rights violations, war crimes, and other violations of international law committed by Russian troops and officials cannot go unpunished. They also express deep outrage at Russia's brutal attacks on civilians and indiscriminate attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, emphasizing that systematic and deliberate attacks on civilians, and, in particular, the deportation of children, may be a genocidal strategy organized by Moscow.

Over 70,000 Ukrainians missing

While the human cost of the war unleashed by Russia grows daily, the resolution states that Russia continues to commit horrific war crimes against innocent civilians. According to Ukrainian authorities, approximately 16,000 Ukrainian civilians are currently being held in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, although the real figures are likely much higher. MEPs also emphasize that over 70,000 Ukrainians, including civilians, children, and military personnel, are officially considered missing.

Condemnation of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war

MEPs "strongly condemn the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces, which they say is a war crime and a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions." They also express full support for the International Criminal Court's investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russia, and welcome the recent agreement between the Council of Europe and Ukraine to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Pressure must be put on Russia to end the aggressive war

Stating that all those guilty of war crimes committed in Ukraine must be held accountable, MEPs also call on Russia to immediately agree to a comprehensive exchange of prisoners of war on an all-for-all basis. They believe that in order to force Russia to end the aggressive war, starting with a lasting ceasefire, "the EU and like-minded partners must undertake significantly more effective military, economic, political, and diplomatic efforts and measures."

On frozen Russian assets

They also call on the EU to "continue the confiscation of frozen Russian state assets in support of Ukraine," emphasizing that there are legal avenues for this, and that inaction is an unforgivable failure on the part of European governments.

Ukraine's reaction

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, has already reacted to the decision.

"I am grateful to the European Parliament for a strong resolution that openly speaks about the scale of Russian crimes: executions of prisoners, torture, enforced disappearances, deportation of children, and attacks on civilians. This systemic brutality by the Russian Federation is a strategy of genocide against Ukrainians," Stefanchuk wrote on X.

"This resolution is a signal to the aggressor: the world sees Russian crimes and is ready, together with Ukraine, to continue fighting for the return of all our people and the restoration of justice!" the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada emphasized.