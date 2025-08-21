$41.360.10
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

Russia attacked Zakarpattia with cruise missiles, destroying warehouse premises in Mukachevo district. As a result of the strike, twelve people were injured, and a rescue operation is underway.

Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA

As a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on an enterprise in Mukachevo district, Zakarpattia region, warehouses were destroyed, a fire broke out, and 12 people were reported injured, Myroslav Biletskyi, head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, Russia attacked Zakarpattia again. This time, the enemy hit one of the enterprises in Mukachevo district with cruise missiles. As a result of the strike, warehouses were destroyed, and a fire broke out. As of 7:00 AM, a rescue operation is underway. 12 people sustained injuries of varying severity, and everyone is receiving the necessary assistance.

- wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, an operational headquarters has been deployed, and representatives of the Regional Military Administration and city authorities are working in the area of the missile strike aftermath.

Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home21.08.25, 07:21 • 22869 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Cruise missile
National Police of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mukachevo