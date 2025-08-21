Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA

As a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on an enterprise in Mukachevo district, Zakarpattia region, warehouses were destroyed, a fire broke out, and 12 people were reported injured, Myroslav Biletskyi, head of the Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration, said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, Russia attacked Zakarpattia again. This time, the enemy hit one of the enterprises in Mukachevo district with cruise missiles. As a result of the strike, warehouses were destroyed, and a fire broke out. As of 7:00 AM, a rescue operation is underway. 12 people sustained injuries of varying severity, and everyone is receiving the necessary assistance. - wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, an operational headquarters has been deployed, and representatives of the Regional Military Administration and city authorities are working in the area of the missile strike aftermath.

Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home