Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home

As a result of an enemy strike on Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast, 12 people were injured. This was reported by the Mukachevo City Council, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 7:00 AM, 10 people were delivered to St. Martin's Hospital by ambulance, and 2 more injured people sought help independently.

5 patients are undergoing inpatient treatment, one of them has been transferred to the regional hospital. All victims received timely medical care and are provided with everything necessary. The condition of the patients is stable - noted the Mukachevo City Council.

They also urged residents, due to the fire at one of the city's enterprises as a result of the missile strike, to close windows tightly, not to go outside unless absolutely necessary, and to remain in shelters until the all-clear.

Recall

On the morning of August 21, the enemy struck an enterprise in Mukachevo, causing a large-scale fire.

Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk