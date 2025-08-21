$41.360.10
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

As a result of the enemy strike on Mukachevo, 12 people were injured. 10 people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and two more sought help independently. Residents are urged not to go outside unnecessarily.

Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home

As a result of an enemy strike on Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast, 12 people were injured. This was reported by the Mukachevo City Council, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 7:00 AM, 10 people were delivered to St. Martin's Hospital by ambulance, and 2 more injured people sought help independently.

5 patients are undergoing inpatient treatment, one of them has been transferred to the regional hospital. All victims received timely medical care and are provided with everything necessary. The condition of the patients is stable

- noted the Mukachevo City Council.

They also urged residents, due to the fire at one of the city's enterprises as a result of the missile strike, to close windows tightly, not to go outside unless absolutely necessary, and to remain in shelters until the all-clear.

Recall

On the morning of August 21, the enemy struck an enterprise in Mukachevo, causing a large-scale fire.

Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk21.08.25, 04:48 • 16572 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Mukachevo