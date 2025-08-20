$41.360.10
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 4424 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 14290 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 13318 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM • 64772 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 29047 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 30737 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 31483 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 146975 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 128052 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
746mm
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4430 views

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity plans to create a department for internally displaced persons. This will improve support for IDPs, as the coordination of these policies has been transferred to the Ministry of Social Policy.

Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine plans to create a department within its structure that will deal with the policy concerning internally displaced persons (IDPs). This will significantly improve support for IDPs, as the coordination of these policies was recently transferred to the Ministry of Social Policy. Currently, amidst constant shelling in frontline territories, the issue of protecting internally displaced persons and ensuring they receive proper social services is a priority. Denys Uliutin, the Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity, informed UNN journalist about this.

Any person who finds themselves in difficult life circumstances is the focus of our attention. Now we need to restructure the policy within the Ministry so that we can maximally cover the needs of IDPs, give people a clear answer to the question: what assistance from the state can they count on. Moreover, we will create a department in the new structure of the Ministry that will deal with IDP policy.

- said Uliutin.

Uliutin reported in August that 4.4 million IDPs are registered in Ukraine. 900,000 is the number of IDPs receiving social benefits.

Context

In July of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers reorganized the Ministry of National Unity and merged it with the Ministry of Social Policy.

Thus, all functions of the Ministry of National Unity, including issues related to the reintegration of temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons, were transferred to the Ministry of Social Policy.

In 2024, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, criticized the government's policy regarding internally displaced persons, noting that the IDP strategy until 2025 contains declarative tasks that are difficult to evaluate.

Lubinets then stated that internally displaced persons need additional protection from the state, and there are shortcomings on the part of the executive branch regarding IDPs.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine