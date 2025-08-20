Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election

$41.360.10
Exclusive
11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
08:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Trump's special envoy Witkoff claims Russians made concessions "almost immediately" at Alaska summit 07:31 AM
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - Politico 07:40 AM
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show 08:11 AM
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
08:52 AM
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name 09:18 AM
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice 12:11 PM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations 08:14 AM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
White House
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos 12:51 PM
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO 12:45 PM
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election 11:47 AM
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name 09:18 AM
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show 08:11 AM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
United States dollar
Medicinal products
Hryvnia

Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3006 views

Actor Mark Hamill considered moving to London or Ireland after Donald Trump's re-election as US president. His wife convinced him to stay in the country, noting that he should not let Trump drive him out of his own country.

Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill said that Donald Trump's re-election as US president for a second term made him seriously consider moving out of America, UNN reports with reference to Fox News.

Details

Mark Hamill told a British newspaper that "the election of President Donald Trump almost convinced him to leave America. He told his wife that their options were to move to London or Ireland," the publication writes.

During the extensive interview, Hamill spoke frankly about the difficulties he faced after Trump's victory in the November election. He was an outspoken supporter of then-President Joe Biden, and also supported former Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden's appointed successor in the Democratic Party.

According to him, the only way he can deal with this is "to look at it as a thick, sprawling political novel."

"It's somewhat interesting because it could actually be the end. Our status in the world has been undermined, and it will echo for decades. Make Canada the 51st state? You know how offensive that is? And then the takeover of Greenland and the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. The distractions are just funny. I still believe there are more honest, decent people than MAGA members. If not, I'd go back to England," Hamill said.

The Times noted that "when Trump was re-elected, Hamill gave his wife a choice: London or Ireland."

"She's very smart. She didn't answer right away, but a week later she said, 'I'm surprised you let him drive you out of your own country.' That son of a bit**, I thought. I'm not going anywhere," Hamill said, recalling the conversation.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, and a spokeswoman criticized the actor.

"Since Mark has chosen to remain in the United States, he will be able to enjoy the many victories that President Trump is delivering for the American people - and, indeed, who can blame him for supporting a plan to move to the same place as Rosie O'Donnell," Caroline Leavitt replied.

Addition

Hamill is known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" films and for voicing the Joker in many "Batman" adaptations.

He is also one of Hollywood's most outspoken liberal actors, as noted by The Times editor Matt Rudd during his lengthy interview.

"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media 06.08.25, 10:07

Alona Utkina

Republic of Ireland
Karoline Leavitt
Greenland
Kamala Harris
Democratic Party (United States)
The Times
Fox News
White House
Donald Trump
Canada
England
Joe Biden
United States
Hungary
Hollywood, Los Angeles
London