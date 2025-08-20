Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill said that Donald Trump's re-election as US president for a second term made him seriously consider moving out of America, UNN reports with reference to Fox News.

Details

Mark Hamill told a British newspaper that "the election of President Donald Trump almost convinced him to leave America. He told his wife that their options were to move to London or Ireland," the publication writes.

During the extensive interview, Hamill spoke frankly about the difficulties he faced after Trump's victory in the November election. He was an outspoken supporter of then-President Joe Biden, and also supported former Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden's appointed successor in the Democratic Party.

According to him, the only way he can deal with this is "to look at it as a thick, sprawling political novel."

"It's somewhat interesting because it could actually be the end. Our status in the world has been undermined, and it will echo for decades. Make Canada the 51st state? You know how offensive that is? And then the takeover of Greenland and the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. The distractions are just funny. I still believe there are more honest, decent people than MAGA members. If not, I'd go back to England," Hamill said.

The Times noted that "when Trump was re-elected, Hamill gave his wife a choice: London or Ireland."

"She's very smart. She didn't answer right away, but a week later she said, 'I'm surprised you let him drive you out of your own country.' That son of a bit**, I thought. I'm not going anywhere," Hamill said, recalling the conversation.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, and a spokeswoman criticized the actor.

"Since Mark has chosen to remain in the United States, he will be able to enjoy the many victories that President Trump is delivering for the American people - and, indeed, who can blame him for supporting a plan to move to the same place as Rosie O'Donnell," Caroline Leavitt replied.

Addition

Hamill is known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" films and for voicing the Joker in many "Batman" adaptations.

He is also one of Hollywood's most outspoken liberal actors, as noted by The Times editor Matt Rudd during his lengthy interview.

