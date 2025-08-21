$41.380.02
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the resumption of in-person learning in 155 schools by the end of the year and the introduction of hot meals for students in grades 1-11. The program provides for the preparation of infrastructure to ensure catering throughout the country.

Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11

The government announced a program for the restoration of educational institutions, the return to in-person learning for 155 schools, and the provision of hot meals for schoolchildren across the country. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during the conference "August 2025: Education for a Changing World," as reported by UNN.

Details

During her visit to the Kharkiv region, the first facility that the Prime Minister visited together with the Minister of Education was a preschool educational institution. She also inspected a school that will soon accommodate 400 children, provided with modern learning conditions.

We monitor the progress of work every week… by the end of the year, 155 schools should switch from online to in-person learning

- Svyrydenko emphasized.

Also, according to her, a comprehensive program for the arrangement of territories was adopted, within which special attention was paid to the educational sphere.

This is precisely the provision of courses and the provision of hot first (lunch – ed.) for children from 1st to 11th grade. We set a task for the Minister of Education and the Minister of Education from next year, and this is a signal for you, as representatives of communities, regions

- the Prime Minister stressed.

She added that it is necessary not only to provide funding but also to prepare the infrastructure of cities to provide students with hot meals from elementary grades to graduates. This task faces the entire country, not just individual regions.

The academic year in Ukraine starts on September 1, but its duration depends on security8/20/25, 6:51 PM • 2740 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyEducation
Education
Yulia Svyrydenko
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine