The academic year in Ukraine starts on September 1, but its duration depends on security

The conditions for the start and end of the academic year in Ukraine, and going on vacation will be determined by the pedagogical council, taking into account a number of conditions.

The government adopted a resolution:

The academic year, as usual, should begin in Ukraine on September 1. The official document states that the 2025/2026 academic year will last from September 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026. However, there are certain clarifications.

The structure of the academic year, including the actual date of completion of studies and the start of holidays, is determined by the pedagogical council of the educational institution.

Decisions on the completion of studies and holidays will be made by educational institutions. The pedagogical council will take into account:

academic load;

security situation in the region;

needs and condition of students;

readiness of teachers.

The dates for the end of studies, the last bell ceremony, and the duration of summer holidays may differ in various educational institutions. - informs the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine canceled order No. 1112 on distance learning, but its provisions will be integrated into other documents. The 2025-2026 academic year will begin on September 1, with holidays expected from the end of October.