Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMA

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
August 20, 03:55 PM • 32528 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 101446 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 51787 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 88503 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 257654 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 83426 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 77565 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 70696 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 242615 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 182719 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.2m/s
61%
744mm
Popular news
Drone attack: explosions heard in KyivAugust 20, 08:48 PM • 23908 views
"Foiled enemy plans": Ukrainian soldiers showed devastating strikes on the occupiers in the Kramatorsk directionVideo11:57 PM • 5020 views
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISW12:59 AM • 21631 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk01:48 AM • 26254 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home04:21 AM • 23270 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 44177 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 101345 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 88418 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 257572 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 242570 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Lviv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 27952 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 25490 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 26828 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 55854 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 66408 views
Actual
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
The Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3544 views

As a result of a combined drone and cruise missile strike in Lviv, one person was killed and two were injured. Dozens of residential buildings were damaged, and relevant services are working on site.

Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMA

In Lviv, as a result of the attack by Russian troops, one person is preliminarily known to have died and two were injured, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to preliminary data, as a result of a combined attack by UAVs and cruise missiles in Lviv, one person died and two were injured.

- Kozytskyi wrote.

According to him, dozens of residential buildings were damaged.

Lviv suffered a combined attack: there are casualties, dozens of houses damaged21.08.25, 07:40 • 2068 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lviv