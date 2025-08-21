Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMA

In Lviv, as a result of the attack by Russian troops, one person is preliminarily known to have died and two were injured, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to preliminary data, as a result of a combined attack by UAVs and cruise missiles in Lviv, one person died and two were injured. - Kozytskyi wrote.

According to him, dozens of residential buildings were damaged.

