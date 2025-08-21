$41.360.10
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Lviv suffered a combined attack: there are casualties, dozens of houses damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

On the night of August 21, Lviv was attacked by "Shaheds" and missiles, damaging dozens of houses. There is information about casualties and fires in other parts of the city.

Lviv suffered a combined attack: there are casualties, dozens of houses damaged

On the night of August 21, the enemy attacked Lviv. This was reported by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians carried out a combined attack on the city with "Shaheds" and missiles.

Again, as a month ago, it hit Oleny Stepanivny Street. There are preliminary casualties. Dozens of houses were damaged by the blast wave: windows and roofs

- Sadovyi stated.

He added that all services are working on site. In addition, there is information about fires in other parts of Lviv.

Recall

As a result of the morning attack on Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast, 12 people were injured. The enemy attacked one of the local enterprises, and a large-scale fire broke out.

Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk21.08.25, 04:48 • 22756 views

