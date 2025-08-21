Lviv suffered a combined attack: there are casualties, dozens of houses damaged
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of August 21, Lviv was attacked by "Shaheds" and missiles, damaging dozens of houses. There is information about casualties and fires in other parts of the city.
On the night of August 21, the enemy attacked Lviv. This was reported by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, the Russians carried out a combined attack on the city with "Shaheds" and missiles.
Again, as a month ago, it hit Oleny Stepanivny Street. There are preliminary casualties. Dozens of houses were damaged by the blast wave: windows and roofs
He added that all services are working on site. In addition, there is information about fires in other parts of Lviv.
Recall
As a result of the morning attack on Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast, 12 people were injured. The enemy attacked one of the local enterprises, and a large-scale fire broke out.
