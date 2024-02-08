ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US rescuers search for five Marines reported missing in storm

US rescuers search for five Marines reported missing in storm

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24997 views

Rescuers continue to search for five Marines reported missing after their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter disappeared during heavy snow and rain in Southern California.

A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter was reported missing on Tuesday evening while en route from a US military base near Las Vegas to a base in San Diego. Today, rescuers found the helicopter in a remote area of California, but its crew of five soldiers is still missing as the search continues in the aftermath of heavy snowfall.

This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN and ApNews.

Details

The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter from Creech Air Force Base to Miramar Infantry Corps Air Base on February 6, 2024, when it was reported missing

- said Capt. Stephanie Leguizamon, a spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aviation Wing.

Representatives of the California Fire Department reported that the military helicopter disappeared in the area north of Interstate 8 and Kitchen Creek Road, located southeast of Pine Valley, which is at an altitude of about 1127 meters in the Cuyamaca Mountains.

According to officials, the last known contact with the helicopter was around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. During the night, waves of heavy rains covered the area, and heavy snow fell in the mountains of Southern California.

The search is reported to be ongoing:

"The 3rd Marine Wing is conducting search and rescue operations" and "utilizing ground and air units to locate the crew in coordination with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and numerous federal, state and local agencies," the military said.

For reference

A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, the largest military helicopter designed to fly in harsh conditions, went missing when a historic storm hit California, bringing heavy snow and record rain to the state.

In 2018, four Marines were killed when their CH-53E Super Stallion crashed in the same area during a training mission. The Marines ruled out pilot error in the crash near El Centro. The families of the victims later sued two companies that they claimed supplied the defective part that caused the crash.

AddendumAddendum

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the missing Marines, said White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre, who was answering questions as the president flew to New York for a campaign fundraiser.

We are following this closely, and again our thoughts are for the best

- said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Recall

Rescuers warn against hiking in the mountains of Ukraine due to snow drifts up to 2 meters high and blizzards on Mount Ivana Pip in the Chornohora range.

Spain recorded its warmest January on record, with an average temperature 0.4 degrees above the previous record set in 2016, according to meteorological data.

Hottest January on record sees the world reach 1.7°C warming mark08.02.24, 09:28 • 24439 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
cnnCNN
united-states-national-security-councilUnited States National Security Council
white-houseWhite House
san-diegoSan Diego
californiaCalifornia
dzhon-kirbi-admiralJohn Kirby
new-york-cityNew York City
spainSpain
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

