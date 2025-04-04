$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 6638 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 51627 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 191225 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110882 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 370342 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297405 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211786 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243201 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254608 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160686 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112253 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 191255 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 370373 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244886 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297423 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8612 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33226 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59372 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45511 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115885 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

CNN

Syrsky discusses with US General Brown the situation at the front and critical needs of the Armed Forces

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with US General Charles Brown. The parties discussed the operational and strategic situation, as well as the critical needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for weapons and military equipment.

War • August 16, 04:28 PM • 31420 views

U.S. believes ATACMS should be better used for strikes on Crimea - CNN

The U. S. has a limited supply of ATACMS missiles for Ukraine and believes they would be better used for strikes in Crimea. Some officials are concerned that Ukraine may have created weaknesses in its front line by sending experienced forces to the Kursk region.

War • August 16, 08:02 AM • 111338 views

Canada allows Ukraine to use the transferred armored vehicles in Russia

The Canadian Ministry of Defense has stated that Ukraine can freely use the provided armored vehicles on the territory of Russia. Canada does not impose geographical restrictions on the use of military equipment transferred to Ukraine.

War • August 16, 06:03 AM • 34817 views

Volia Space: how Ukraine told about the war at the Olympic Games

The Volia Space Ukrainian House was open during the Olympic Games in Paris, with more than 15,000 guests. The project has become an important media center and a place of cultural diplomacy, telling the world about Ukraine.

Society • August 15, 03:24 PM • 20618 views

US vice presidential candidates agree to hold debate in October

The Republican and Democratic vice presidential candidates agreed to debate on CBS News on October 1. Vance also called on Walls to participate in a debate on CNN in September.

News of the World • August 15, 02:19 PM • 20622 views

Protests intensify in Venezuela, Maduro calls for "an iron fist to uphold constitutional principles"

Venezuela's President Maduro demands tough government action after protests against his re-election. The opposition calls for a new 'global' rally on August 17, challenging the election results.

News of the World • August 13, 08:49 AM • 21229 views

Musk offered to help Trump in case of re-election

Elon Musk proposed to create a commission on government efficiency if Trump is re-elected. Trump responded positively to the proposal, noting Musk's skills.

News of the World • August 13, 05:42 AM • 21179 views

CNN reports that Hamas is ready to conclude a truce with Israel

The Hamas leader conveyed to Israel a message about his desire to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The US calls on Israel to agree to the deal to avoid escalation of the conflict.

War • August 11, 07:29 PM • 98463 views

US, Qatar and Egypt initiate urgent Israeli talks with Hamas - Reuters

The leaders of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar initiated urgent talks between Israel and Hamas on August 15. The goal is to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release hostages.

News of the World • August 9, 02:58 AM • 35488 views

CNN: "Hezbollah can attack Israel without Iranian permission

According to CNN, Hezbollah may strike Israel regardless of Iran's intentions. The Lebanese group plans to attack in the coming days, outpacing Iran in its actions.

War • August 8, 02:58 AM • 117122 views

Kamala Harris and Walls speak together for the first time at a campaign rally

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her vice presidential running mate Tim Walz held a joint rally in Philadelphia. They exchanged praise and criticism of the Republicans, and were satisfied with the event.

Politics • August 7, 03:44 AM • 43959 views

Harris picks Minnesota Governor Walz as running mate - CNN

US Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the presidential election race. This was reported by CNN, citing numerous sources.

News of the World • August 6, 01:00 PM • 16970 views

Swedish track and field athlete sets world record in pole vault at the 2024 Olympic Games

Swedish track and field athlete Armand Duplantis updated the world record in the pole vault at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, overcoming a height of 6. 25 m. this is the second Olympic victory of the 24-year-old athlete.

Sports • August 5, 08:42 PM • 23252 views

Russia seeks to use Iran in its confrontation with the West - ISW

Russia was preparing to transfer missiles and military equipment to the Houthis in Yemen, but refused due to diplomatic pressure. ISW believes that Russia is seeking to use Iran to indirectly confront the West.

News of the World • August 4, 07:30 AM • 30513 views

Typhoon 'Gaemi' in China: 30 dead, 35 missing in Hunan province

Heavy rains and floods from Typhoon Haiemi have left 30 dead and 35 missing in Hunan province. Rescuers have reached 8 cut-off towns, restoring infrastructure and conducting search operations.

Society • August 2, 02:19 AM • 23347 views

Harris influenced Germany and Slovenia to exchange prisoners with Russia

US Vice President Kamala Harris tried to influence Germany and Slovenia to release Russian prisoners. The goal was to facilitate prisoner exchanges between the United States and Russia, including the release of Vadim Krasikov and the Dultsevs.

Politics • August 1, 08:37 PM • 28093 views

This year 119 citizens suffered from human trafficking - Ministry of Social Policy

Since the beginning of 2024, 119 Ukrainian citizens have been recognized as victims of human trafficking. Among them are 44 women, 65 men, and 10 children who suffered from various types of exploitation.

Society • July 30, 11:47 AM • 17482 views

Eurosport expels Olympic commentator Bob Ballard over sexist comments

Bob Ballard has been suspended from commentating on the Olympics because of his inappropriate remarks about the Australian women's swimming team. The commentator apologized, saying that he did not intend to offend and supports women's sports.

Sports • July 30, 03:11 AM • 25892 views

Venezuela awaits election results after 25 years of socialist rule

Venezuela is holding the most important elections in 25 years of socialist rule. The opposition claims success, and President Maduro is confident of winning a third term.

Politics • July 29, 03:46 AM • 111674 views

FBI seeks to question Trump in assassination attempt investigation

The FBI has summoned Donald Trump for questioning as a victim, suggesting that he may have been wounded by a piece of shrapnel rather than a bullet. Trump denies this, claiming that he suffered a gunshot wound to his ear.

News of the World • July 26, 04:42 PM • 24288 views

Trump may dump Vance in favor of Nikki Haley - former Clinton adviser

A former Clinton adviser suggests that Trump may dump Vance in favor of Nikki Haley as a vice presidential candidate. This may be an attempt to attract undecided voters, although Trump himself publicly supports Vance.

News of the World • July 26, 08:35 AM • 17877 views

Harris declares readiness for debate: accuses Trump of "backpedaling"

Kamala Harris announced her readiness for a debate with Trump on September 10. The Trump campaign refuses to coordinate plans until Harris officially becomes the Democratic nominee at the convention in August.

News of the World • July 26, 07:03 AM • 16711 views

The movie 'Barbie' increased interest in gynecology on the Internet by 51%

The study showed a 51% increase in gynecology searches after the release of the movie Barbie. The scene with the visit to the gynecologist drew attention to women's health, but did not affect the number of appointments with doctors.

Culture • July 25, 09:32 PM • 20723 views

FBI: Trump assassination suspect sought information on JFK assassination

The FBI found that the suspected Trump assassin was looking for information about the Kennedy assassination. He also explored the area with a drone before Trump's speech and was carrying explosives.

Politics • July 24, 09:28 PM • 25423 views

FOX News Media proposes a debate between Trump and Harris on September 17

FOX News Media offered to hold a debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on September 17 in Pennsylvania. Trump declared his readiness for the debate, but later clarified that he had only agreed to a debate with Joe Biden.

Politics • July 24, 07:32 PM • 39209 views

Trump says he wants to debate Harris

Donald Trump has expressed a desire to debate Kamala Harris, but has not agreed to any specific events. He criticizes ABC for scheduling the debate and expresses his readiness for several rounds of discussions with the vice president.

News of the World • July 24, 06:09 AM • 19076 views

russian citizen detained in Paris for preparing to disrupt the Olympics

French authorities detain a russian suspected of preparing to disrupt the Olympic Games. The search revealed evidence of plans to destabilize the event, and an investigation was launched.

Crimes and emergencies • July 24, 12:18 AM • 23020 views

Democratic leaders in Congress support Harris' candidacy for the presidency

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer have endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. Voting for her official nomination will take place in early August before the Democratic convention.

News of the World • July 23, 06:41 PM • 21441 views

Kamala Harris takes lead over Biden in race against Trump - Bloomberg

The poll shows that Kamala Harris has higher support in the race against Donald Trump for the US presidency than Joe Biden. The vice president is only 2% behind Trump, which is less than Biden's gap.

News of the World • July 23, 03:05 PM • 20515 views

Democrats plan to nominate Harris for president by August 7 - CNN

The US Democratic Party intends to endorse Kamala Harris as its presidential candidate by August 7. The vice president already has the support of more than 1976 delegates needed to win the first round of voting.

News of the World • July 23, 05:54 AM • 19644 views