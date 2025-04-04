Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with US General Charles Brown. The parties discussed the operational and strategic situation, as well as the critical needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for weapons and military equipment.
The U. S. has a limited supply of ATACMS missiles for Ukraine and believes they would be better used for strikes in Crimea. Some officials are concerned that Ukraine may have created weaknesses in its front line by sending experienced forces to the Kursk region.
The Canadian Ministry of Defense has stated that Ukraine can freely use the provided armored vehicles on the territory of Russia. Canada does not impose geographical restrictions on the use of military equipment transferred to Ukraine.
The Volia Space Ukrainian House was open during the Olympic Games in Paris, with more than 15,000 guests. The project has become an important media center and a place of cultural diplomacy, telling the world about Ukraine.
The Republican and Democratic vice presidential candidates agreed to debate on CBS News on October 1. Vance also called on Walls to participate in a debate on CNN in September.
Venezuela's President Maduro demands tough government action after protests against his re-election. The opposition calls for a new 'global' rally on August 17, challenging the election results.
Elon Musk proposed to create a commission on government efficiency if Trump is re-elected. Trump responded positively to the proposal, noting Musk's skills.
The Hamas leader conveyed to Israel a message about his desire to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The US calls on Israel to agree to the deal to avoid escalation of the conflict.
The leaders of the United States, Egypt, and Qatar initiated urgent talks between Israel and Hamas on August 15. The goal is to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release hostages.
According to CNN, Hezbollah may strike Israel regardless of Iran's intentions. The Lebanese group plans to attack in the coming days, outpacing Iran in its actions.
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and her vice presidential running mate Tim Walz held a joint rally in Philadelphia. They exchanged praise and criticism of the Republicans, and were satisfied with the event.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate in the presidential election race. This was reported by CNN, citing numerous sources.
Swedish track and field athlete Armand Duplantis updated the world record in the pole vault at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, overcoming a height of 6. 25 m. this is the second Olympic victory of the 24-year-old athlete.
Russia was preparing to transfer missiles and military equipment to the Houthis in Yemen, but refused due to diplomatic pressure. ISW believes that Russia is seeking to use Iran to indirectly confront the West.
Heavy rains and floods from Typhoon Haiemi have left 30 dead and 35 missing in Hunan province. Rescuers have reached 8 cut-off towns, restoring infrastructure and conducting search operations.
US Vice President Kamala Harris tried to influence Germany and Slovenia to release Russian prisoners. The goal was to facilitate prisoner exchanges between the United States and Russia, including the release of Vadim Krasikov and the Dultsevs.
Since the beginning of 2024, 119 Ukrainian citizens have been recognized as victims of human trafficking. Among them are 44 women, 65 men, and 10 children who suffered from various types of exploitation.
Bob Ballard has been suspended from commentating on the Olympics because of his inappropriate remarks about the Australian women's swimming team. The commentator apologized, saying that he did not intend to offend and supports women's sports.
Venezuela is holding the most important elections in 25 years of socialist rule. The opposition claims success, and President Maduro is confident of winning a third term.
The FBI has summoned Donald Trump for questioning as a victim, suggesting that he may have been wounded by a piece of shrapnel rather than a bullet. Trump denies this, claiming that he suffered a gunshot wound to his ear.
A former Clinton adviser suggests that Trump may dump Vance in favor of Nikki Haley as a vice presidential candidate. This may be an attempt to attract undecided voters, although Trump himself publicly supports Vance.
Kamala Harris announced her readiness for a debate with Trump on September 10. The Trump campaign refuses to coordinate plans until Harris officially becomes the Democratic nominee at the convention in August.
The study showed a 51% increase in gynecology searches after the release of the movie Barbie. The scene with the visit to the gynecologist drew attention to women's health, but did not affect the number of appointments with doctors.
The FBI found that the suspected Trump assassin was looking for information about the Kennedy assassination. He also explored the area with a drone before Trump's speech and was carrying explosives.
FOX News Media offered to hold a debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on September 17 in Pennsylvania. Trump declared his readiness for the debate, but later clarified that he had only agreed to a debate with Joe Biden.
Donald Trump has expressed a desire to debate Kamala Harris, but has not agreed to any specific events. He criticizes ABC for scheduling the debate and expresses his readiness for several rounds of discussions with the vice president.
French authorities detain a russian suspected of preparing to disrupt the Olympic Games. The search revealed evidence of plans to destabilize the event, and an investigation was launched.
Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer have endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. Voting for her official nomination will take place in early August before the Democratic convention.
The poll shows that Kamala Harris has higher support in the race against Donald Trump for the US presidency than Joe Biden. The vice president is only 2% behind Trump, which is less than Biden's gap.
The US Democratic Party intends to endorse Kamala Harris as its presidential candidate by August 7. The vice president already has the support of more than 1976 delegates needed to win the first round of voting.