Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Hottest January on record sees the world reach 1.7°C warming mark

Hottest January on record sees the world reach 1.7°C warming mark

Kyiv

January 2023 was the hottest January on record, according to the EU's Copernicus climate change service, with temperatures 1.7°C above the pre-industrial average for that month, putting the world on track to exceed the 1.5°C warming limit by around 2030.

Temperature records continue. According to the EU's Copernicus climate change service, January this year was the hottest on record: the temperature was 1.7°C higher than the pre-industrial average for the month, UNN reports, citing New Scientist.

Details

As indicated, this means that there was a 12-month period during which the global average surface temperature was more than 1.5°C above the average temperature from 1850 to 1900, a period commonly referred to as the pre-industrial datum.

"2024 is off to another record-breaking month," said Samantha Burgess of the Copernicus Climate Change Service. - "Rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the only way to stop global temperatures from rising.

Addendum

At the Paris Climate Summit in 2015, countries pledged to try to stop the global temperature from rising by more than 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels. Climate scientists will not consider this limit breached until the long-term average global temperature remains above this level for a number of years.

According to Richard Betts of the Met Office, the UK's national weather service, the long-term average is currently 1.25°C higher than in pre-industrial times. But as carbon dioxide emissions continue to rise, it seems clear that the 1.5°C limit will soon be breached, probably around 2030, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
