Hottest January on record sees the world reach 1.7°C warming mark

Temperature records continue. According to the EU's Copernicus climate change service, January this year was the hottest on record: the temperature was 1.7°C higher than the pre-industrial average for the month, UNN reports, citing New Scientist.

Details

As indicated, this means that there was a 12-month period during which the global average surface temperature was more than 1.5°C above the average temperature from 1850 to 1900, a period commonly referred to as the pre-industrial datum.

"2024 is off to another record-breaking month," said Samantha Burgess of the Copernicus Climate Change Service. - "Rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the only way to stop global temperatures from rising.

Addendum

At the Paris Climate Summit in 2015, countries pledged to try to stop the global temperature from rising by more than 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels. Climate scientists will not consider this limit breached until the long-term average global temperature remains above this level for a number of years.

According to Richard Betts of the Met Office, the UK's national weather service, the long-term average is currently 1.25°C higher than in pre-industrial times. But as carbon dioxide emissions continue to rise, it seems clear that the 1.5°C limit will soon be breached, probably around 2030, the publication writes.