"Merry Christmas": Southern California hit by torrential rains, causing widespread flooding

Southern California has been inundated with torrential rains, causing widespread flooding. This is reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

It is noted that the authorities urged motorists not to drive on the roads, and residents living on the slopes of foothills and canyons affected by forest fires to evacuate.

The downpours, which amounted to 2.54 cm or more of precipitation per hour in some areas, were caused by the latest atmospheric river storm in the region – a powerful stream of moist air from the Pacific Ocean that swept inland over the Los Angeles area.