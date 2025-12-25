"Merry Christmas": Southern California hit by torrential rains, causing widespread flooding

$42.100.05
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Popular news
Thailand and Cambodia begin three-day military talks for a ceasefire
December 24, 05:39 PM
US Coast Guard unable to seize Venezuelan tanker due to lack of special forces – Reuters
December 24, 05:51 PM
Paris prepares security guarantees for Ukraine: Macron and Rutte discuss support strategy
December 24, 05:57 PM
The ruble's rise creates a new threat to the Russian economy - media
December 24, 08:11 PM
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
09:59 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
December 24, 03:00 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:30 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
December 24, 02:00 PM
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
December 24, 06:59 AM
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
December 23, 08:27 PM
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
December 23, 09:59 AM
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
December 23, 08:10 AM
"Merry Christmas": Southern California hit by torrential rains, causing widespread flooding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Southern California has been inundated by torrential rains caused by an atmospheric river storm, leading to widespread flooding. Authorities have urged residents to evacuate and stay off the roads, and a rare tornado warning has been issued.

"Merry Christmas": Southern California hit by torrential rains, causing widespread flooding

Southern California has been inundated with torrential rains, causing widespread flooding. This is reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the authorities urged motorists not to drive on the roads, and residents living on the slopes of foothills and canyons affected by forest fires to evacuate.

The downpours, which amounted to 2.54 cm or more of precipitation per hour in some areas, were caused by the latest atmospheric river storm in the region – a powerful stream of moist air from the Pacific Ocean that swept inland over the Los Angeles area.

- the report says.

Los Angeles city authorities urged residents to follow evacuation orders. Heavy rains were accompanied by gusty winds, which, according to forecasters, are likely to fell trees and power lines. In the upper Sierra Mountains, the storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall.

In addition, forecasters issued a rare tornado warning for parts of east-central Los Angeles County due to strong thunderstorm activity in the city of Alhambra.

Recall

Due to strong storms and precipitation in California, there was a threat of floods. The natural disaster rages during the Christmas holidays, which complicates people's travel and trips.

Christmas collapse in California: powerful storms and flood threat disrupt holiday travel for millions23.12.25, 20:55 • 3878 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Hurricane in the USA
California
Los Angeles