"Merry Christmas": Southern California hit by torrential rains, causing widespread flooding
Southern California has been inundated by torrential rains caused by an atmospheric river storm, leading to widespread flooding. Authorities have urged residents to evacuate and stay off the roads, and a rare tornado warning has been issued.
It is noted that the authorities urged motorists not to drive on the roads, and residents living on the slopes of foothills and canyons affected by forest fires to evacuate.
The downpours, which amounted to 2.54 cm or more of precipitation per hour in some areas, were caused by the latest atmospheric river storm in the region – a powerful stream of moist air from the Pacific Ocean that swept inland over the Los Angeles area.
Los Angeles city authorities urged residents to follow evacuation orders. Heavy rains were accompanied by gusty winds, which, according to forecasters, are likely to fell trees and power lines. In the upper Sierra Mountains, the storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall.
In addition, forecasters issued a rare tornado warning for parts of east-central Los Angeles County due to strong thunderstorm activity in the city of Alhambra.
Due to strong storms and precipitation in California, there was a threat of floods. The natural disaster rages during the Christmas holidays, which complicates people's travel and trips.
