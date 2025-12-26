Maduro released some prisoners amid US military pressure and Trump's ultimatum

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro authorized the release of 99 participants in the 2024 anti-government protests after Donald Trump intensified the naval blockade and called for the country's leader to resign. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Venezuelan government announced the release of 99 citizens detained for "inciting hatred" during the July protests. An official statement said that the authorities "decided to evaluate each case individually and apply precautionary measures in accordance with the law." However, human rights activists from Penal Forum confirmed the release of only 45 people, calling them "arbitrarily detained for political reasons."

Washington's pressure

The release came under significant pressure from the United States. Washington deployed a powerful military group in the Caribbean and seized two Venezuelan oil tankers. President Donald Trump emphasized that it would be "wise for Maduro to leave power." Caracas, in turn, continues to insist that there are no political prisoners in the country, but only "imprisoned politicians" who sought destabilization.

We continue to check other possible cases – added the Penal Forum, questioning government statistics.

