06:17 PM • 1402 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 10412 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 13410 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 20012 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 34818 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 23270 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 18846 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18651 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20461 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 42641 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 34820 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 42641 views
Maduro released some prisoners amid US military pressure and Trump's ultimatum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Maduro authorized the release of 99 participants in the 2024 anti-government protests. This came after Donald Trump intensified the naval blockade and called for the country's leader to resign.

Maduro released some prisoners amid US military pressure and Trump's ultimatum

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro authorized the release of 99 participants in the 2024 anti-government protests after Donald Trump intensified the naval blockade and called for the country's leader to resign. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Venezuelan government announced the release of 99 citizens detained for "inciting hatred" during the July protests. An official statement said that the authorities "decided to evaluate each case individually and apply precautionary measures in accordance with the law." However, human rights activists from Penal Forum confirmed the release of only 45 people, calling them "arbitrarily detained for political reasons."

Washington's pressure

The release came under significant pressure from the United States. Washington deployed a powerful military group in the Caribbean and seized two Venezuelan oil tankers. President Donald Trump emphasized that it would be "wise for Maduro to leave power." Caracas, in turn, continues to insist that there are no political prisoners in the country, but only "imprisoned politicians" who sought destabilization.

We continue to check other possible cases 

– added the Penal Forum, questioning government statistics.

Maduro "must disappear" from Venezuela: US makes statement on strikes on ships and blockade of tankers22.12.25, 18:26 • 3953 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States