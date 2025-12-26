First documents, one might say, are ready: Zelenskyy told Carney about Ukraine's and US's diplomatic work

$41.930.22
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
01:36 PM • 8458 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 15599 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 28962 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 20615 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 17432 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 17837 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 19973 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unit
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 39871 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17361 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 28975 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 39879 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 37039 views
First documents, one might say, are ready: Zelenskyy told Carney about Ukraine's and US's diplomatic work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the state of Ukraine's diplomatic work with the United States. He reported on the almost ready first documents and thanked Canada for its support.

First documents, one might say, are ready: Zelenskyy told Carney about Ukraine's and US's diplomatic work

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. They discussed the state of Ukraine's diplomatic work with the United States and the first documents that are almost ready, reports UNN.

A very good conversation. I informed about the state of our diplomatic work with the United States and about the first documents that, one might say, are ready. We are also working to finalize documents that still require attention. I appreciate that Canada clearly understands the need for joint work to ensure security and real recovery.

- Zelenskyy said after the conversation with Carney.

Zelenskyy and Finnish President Stubb coordinated preparations for talks in the US: "Significant progress has been made"26.12.25, 17:50 • 1138 views

According to him, in the next few days, much can be done both bilaterally between Ukraine and the United States, and with partners from the Coalition of the Willing.

It is important that all of us together and constructively add protection to Ukraine's life, strength to our front-line positions, and effectiveness to the negotiation process. Today, Russia is the party that is slowing down and trying to waste time. We believe that there is no time for weekends and breaks when the bloodshed does not stop. We thank everyone in the world who supports this approach. Thank you, Canada!

- summarized the Head of State.

"Most elements of the agreement have been agreed upon" between Ukraine and the US, and the Russians "have agreed that a ceasefire is needed for a referendum": Axios learned details before the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting26.12.25, 15:43 • 2078 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine