First documents, one might say, are ready: Zelenskyy told Carney about Ukraine's and US's diplomatic work

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. They discussed the state of Ukraine's diplomatic work with the United States and the first documents that are almost ready, reports UNN.

A very good conversation. I informed about the state of our diplomatic work with the United States and about the first documents that, one might say, are ready. We are also working to finalize documents that still require attention. I appreciate that Canada clearly understands the need for joint work to ensure security and real recovery. - Zelenskyy said after the conversation with Carney.

According to him, in the next few days, much can be done both bilaterally between Ukraine and the United States, and with partners from the Coalition of the Willing.

It is important that all of us together and constructively add protection to Ukraine's life, strength to our front-line positions, and effectiveness to the negotiation process. Today, Russia is the party that is slowing down and trying to waste time. We believe that there is no time for weekends and breaks when the bloodshed does not stop. We thank everyone in the world who supports this approach. Thank you, Canada! - summarized the Head of State.

