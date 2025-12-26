"Most elements of the agreement have been agreed upon" between Ukraine and the US, and the Russians "have agreed that a ceasefire is needed for a referendum": Axios learned details before the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
01:36 PM • 1094 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 6860 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 17988 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 14539 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 12875 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 15812 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 18277 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 34488 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 16788 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 32052 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
5.4m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 15469 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko died08:36 AM • 5026 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo09:49 AM • 17667 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children10:19 AM • 7768 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 6550 views
Publications
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 17988 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 34488 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 32052 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 87986 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 88502 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Manfred Weber
David Arakhamia
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia Oblast
Germany
Cherkasy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 828 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"Video08:06 AM • 15529 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 23144 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 26826 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 27759 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Film
Series

"Most elements of the agreement have been agreed upon" between Ukraine and the US, and the Russians "have agreed that a ceasefire is needed for a referendum": Axios learned details before the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

The presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, will meet in Florida to discuss a peace plan. Most elements of the agreement, including security guarantees, have already been agreed upon between Ukraine and the US, and the Russians have agreed that a ceasefire is needed for a referendum.

"Most elements of the agreement have been agreed upon" between Ukraine and the US, and the Russians "have agreed that a ceasefire is needed for a referendum": Axios learned details before the Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

While the presidents of Ukraine and the United States are expected to meet in Florida on Sunday regarding the US peace plan, sources report that most elements of the agreement between the two sides have been agreed upon, and the Russians have allegedly agreed that a ceasefire is needed to hold a referendum amid difficulties with the territorial issue, Axios reports, writes UNN.

Details

"President Trump is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Mar-a-Lago on Sunday to try to reach an agreement on the US peace plan," Ukrainian officials told the publication.

As the publication notes, "the meeting is a sign of significant progress in the negotiations." Trump previously stated that he would only meet with Zelenskyy when he believed an agreement was close to being reached.

"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future26.12.25, 08:47 • 16115 views

Ukrainian officials tell Axios that the meeting will take place on Sunday. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As indicated, the planned presidential meeting will follow weekend talks in Florida between Trump's advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and the chief negotiators from Russia and Ukraine – the latest in a long series of meetings over the past two months.

A senior US official called the talks with Ukrainian negotiator, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev "positive and constructive."

"We have made as much progress as possible with the Russians and Ukrainians. In the last two weeks, we have made more progress than in the entire past year. We want to score a goal. We are moving in the right direction," the US official said.

Negotiations continued on Christmas. Zelenskyy spoke with Witkoff and Kushner on Thursday.

Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner25.12.25, 18:14 • 24968 views

"Later on Thursday, Witkoff and Kushner held additional discussions with Ukrainian negotiators and Russian officials," the publication writes.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Yuri Ushakov, the chief foreign policy aide to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, had spoken with American counterparts.

"Most elements of the agreement have been agreed upon between the US and Ukraine, officials from both countries say, including security guarantees that Kyiv will receive from the US and Europe. A senior US official confirmed that the US is ready to send security guarantees with text based on NATO Article 5 to the Senate for ratification," the publication says.

"The US and Europe will provide security guarantees to Ukraine. If Russia invades Ukraine, there will be a military response, and sanctions will be reinstated," Zelenskyy said at a briefing with journalists earlier this week.

Zelenskyy said that the parties are still negotiating who will manage Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

The main stumbling block, as the publication notes, "is Russia's demand to control the entire Donbas region under any agreement."

The US proposed that the areas from which Ukrainian troops would be withdrawn become a demilitarized "free economic zone." Zelenskyy insisted on a similar withdrawal of Russian troops from the current line of contact and emphasized that territorial concessions must be approved in a referendum.

"The U.S. side approves of the idea of Ukraine holding a ceasefire on the deal, but the logistics will be complicated," the publication says.

According to a senior US official, "the Russians - who have previously opposed a ceasefire until a deal is final - have agreed that a ceasefire would be needed to hold such a referendum." "But while Ukraine wants a 60-day ceasefire, the Russians may demand something shorter," the official said.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Rustem Umerov
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida