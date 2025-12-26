Zelenskyy and Finnish President Stubb coordinated preparations for talks in the US: "Significant progress has been made"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with his Finnish counterpart, discussing the details of developing a 20-point basic document and plans for the country's recovery ahead of key meetings in America. The Ukrainian head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian and American teams have achieved significant results in preparing documents for future negotiations in the United States. According to Zelenskyy, active work is currently underway on security guarantees and an economic development strategy. The central element of the negotiations is a basic document consisting of 20 points.

Finnish President Stubb: Russia occupied less than 1% of Ukraine in 1000 days of war, war goals not achieved

We informed each other about our contacts with partners. Now we in Ukraine are preparing for meetings and negotiations in the United States, and as of today, our teams – the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams – have made significant progress. Much has been done in developing the necessary security guarantees, a recovery and economic development plan, and a 20-point basic document. – stated the Head of State.

Working seven days a week for peace

Despite the holiday season, Ukraine's diplomatic efforts remain as intense as possible. The President emphasized that every hour of work now is critical to achieving a result that will satisfy all key partners.

Alex and I equally perceive that the intensity of work really helps, and not a single day or hour can be lost. Even now, when so many countries and leaders are celebrating Christmas and preparing for the New Year, we are working as hard as possible to protect life and for diplomacy. We are doing everything to achieve a result, and our approach is precisely this: we need common success for Ukraine and all of Europe, for America and President Trump, for all our partners in the world, and for global peace. – emphasized Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The President also expressed special gratitude to Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Alexander Stubb for their constructive assistance in promoting peace initiatives.

Zelenskyy and Stubb met in Berlin: details of the conversation revealed