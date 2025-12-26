General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 237 combat engagements: the most intense assaults continue in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.930.22
06:17 PM
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Popular news
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideoDecember 26, 11:33 AM
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - poll03:38 PM
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Oleh Syniehubov
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Village
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhoto04:51 PM
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Series

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 237 combat engagements: the most intense assaults continue in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 10 views

On November 26, Russian occupation forces made over 50 attempts to break through the defense in the Pokrovsk direction and used over 2,200 kamikaze drones along the entire front line. The Defense Forces neutralized 100 occupiers and destroyed a significant amount of equipment.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 237 combat engagements: the most intense assaults continue in the Pokrovsk direction

As of 10:00 PM on November 26, 2025, Russian occupation forces made over 50 attempts to break through defenses in the Pokrovsk direction and used over 2,200 kamikaze drones along the entire front line, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening summary, writes UNN.

Details

The greatest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where 50 attacks took place in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and Dachne. Defense forces neutralized 100 occupiers here and destroyed a significant amount of equipment, including satellite communication terminals and ammunition depots. High intensity of fighting also continues in the Lyman (31 attacks), Kostiantynivka (21 attacks), and Huliaipole (21 attacks) directions.

Occupiers resumed cavalry assaults under drone attacks, animals, unlike Russians, were not harmed - General Staff26.12.25, 19:28

Over the day, the invaders launched 56 air strikes, dropping 147 guided aerial bombs, and carried out over 2,300 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 assaults were recorded, with two combat engagements ongoing near Kupyansk and Novoplatonivka. In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 13 attacks, with battles continuing in three locations. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no active combat operations were recorded during the day.

Defense forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses 

– emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirms damage to a number of logistics facilities and enemy 'special forces'26.12.25, 20:47

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Animals
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine