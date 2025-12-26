General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 237 combat engagements: the most intense assaults continue in the Pokrovsk direction

As of 10:00 PM on November 26, 2025, Russian occupation forces made over 50 attempts to break through defenses in the Pokrovsk direction and used over 2,200 kamikaze drones along the entire front line, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening summary, writes UNN.

Details

The greatest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where 50 attacks took place in the areas of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and Dachne. Defense forces neutralized 100 occupiers here and destroyed a significant amount of equipment, including satellite communication terminals and ammunition depots. High intensity of fighting also continues in the Lyman (31 attacks), Kostiantynivka (21 attacks), and Huliaipole (21 attacks) directions.

Over the day, the invaders launched 56 air strikes, dropping 147 guided aerial bombs, and carried out over 2,300 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 assaults were recorded, with two combat engagements ongoing near Kupyansk and Novoplatonivka. In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 13 attacks, with battles continuing in three locations. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no active combat operations were recorded during the day.

Defense forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses – emphasized the General Staff.

