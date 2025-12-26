At the positions of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko, further attempts at attacks using "cavalry" were recorded, which resulted in losses for the enemy. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, emphasizing that the horses were not harmed, unlike the Russian military, writes UNN.

Details

The General Staff reported on the repetition of cavalry assault tactics by Russian units. According to official data, attempts by enemy "cavalry" to attack the positions of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade were stopped by precise strikes from Ukrainian drones.

Unbelievably, they are repeating the same mistakes again. Russian units continue to try to storm the positions of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade… on horseback – noted the General Staff.

Despite the complete destruction of enemy personnel, the Ukrainian military managed to avoid casualties among animals. The high precision of the drone systems battalion allowed for the elimination of the occupiers without harming the horses they were using.

The outcome is quite predictable: the so-called enemy "cavalry" is destroyed by precise strikes from our drones. And there is important good news: thanks to the professionalism of the UAV operator of the drone systems battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, not a single horse was harmed – the brigade's message states.

