04:30 PM • 4060 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 10542 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 17128 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 31259 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 21758 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 18045 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18167 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20161 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 40965 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17447 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Occupiers resumed cavalry assaults under drone attacks, animals, unlike Russians, were not harmed - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Russian troops resumed cavalry assaults on the positions of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade. Ukrainian drones eliminated the occupiers, but the horses were not harmed.

Occupiers resumed cavalry assaults under drone attacks, animals, unlike Russians, were not harmed - General Staff

At the positions of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko, further attempts at attacks using "cavalry" were recorded, which resulted in losses for the enemy. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, emphasizing that the horses were not harmed, unlike the Russian military, writes UNN.

Details

The General Staff reported on the repetition of cavalry assault tactics by Russian units. According to official data, attempts by enemy "cavalry" to attack the positions of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade were stopped by precise strikes from Ukrainian drones.

Unbelievably, they are repeating the same mistakes again. Russian units continue to try to storm the positions of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade… on horseback 

– noted the General Staff.

Despite the complete destruction of enemy personnel, the Ukrainian military managed to avoid casualties among animals. The high precision of the drone systems battalion allowed for the elimination of the occupiers without harming the horses they were using.

The outcome is quite predictable: the so-called enemy "cavalry" is destroyed by precise strikes from our drones. And there is important good news: thanks to the professionalism of the UAV operator of the drone systems battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, not a single horse was harmed 

– the brigade's message states.

Failed assault in Kharkiv region: border guards eliminated a group of occupiers while crossing the river25.12.25, 15:40 • 2524 views

Stepan Haftko

