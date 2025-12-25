$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Failed assault in Kharkiv region: border guards eliminated a group of occupiers while crossing the river

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Border guards prevented the occupiers from forcing the Lozova River and crossing the state border in the Kharkiv region.

Failed assault in Kharkiv region: border guards eliminated a group of occupiers while crossing the river

The "Strix" reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle unit of the 4th border detachment prevented an attempt by Russian troops to cross the state border. The occupiers tried to force the Lozova River, but were detected and attacked by the State Border Guard Service. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

Russian invaders were crossing through icy water, trying to secretly enter Ukrainian territory. UAV operators recorded the movement of the group and launched precise strikes against enemy personnel. As a result of the fire damage, the enemy offensive was completely stopped.

According to official data from the agency, at least nine Russian servicemen were eliminated as a result of the drone operation. The attempt to break through in this section of the front failed. Currently, the "Strix" unit continues to monitor the border area and invites new specialists to the team of reconnaissance and strike systems of the 4th border detachment.

Part. Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and Russia

