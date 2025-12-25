Failed assault in Kharkiv region: border guards eliminated a group of occupiers while crossing the river

The "Strix" reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle unit of the 4th border detachment prevented an attempt by Russian troops to cross the state border. The occupiers tried to force the Lozova River, but were detected and attacked by the State Border Guard Service. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

Russian invaders were crossing through icy water, trying to secretly enter Ukrainian territory. UAV operators recorded the movement of the group and launched precise strikes against enemy personnel. As a result of the fire damage, the enemy offensive was completely stopped.

According to official data from the agency, at least nine Russian servicemen were eliminated as a result of the drone operation. The attempt to break through in this section of the front failed. Currently, the "Strix" unit continues to monitor the border area and invites new specialists to the team of reconnaissance and strike systems of the 4th border detachment.

