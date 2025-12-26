Bloomberg: Larry Ellison ousted Elon Musk from the position of top tech titan in 2025

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
04:30 PM • 620 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 7632 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 15096 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 28196 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 20207 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 17196 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 17703 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 19881 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 39506 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17327 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 21907 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 11888 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of UkrenergoDecember 26, 09:49 AM • 22589 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two childrenDecember 26, 10:19 AM • 13553 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 13178 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 622 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 8972 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 28198 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 39507 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 36708 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 2746 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 5740 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 21966 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 25195 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 28805 views
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Series

Bloomberg: Larry Ellison ousted Elon Musk from the position of top tech titan in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison became the central figure of business events in 2025, surpassing Elon Musk. His fortune grew by $89 billion in one day, temporarily making him the richest person in the world.

Bloomberg: Larry Ellison ousted Elon Musk from the position of top tech titan in 2025
Photo: Bloomberg

While the world's attention was focused on the White House, 81-year-old Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison became a central figure in the year's key business events – from the AI boom to mega-deals in Hollywood. According to Bloomberg, Ellison became the key figure in the business world, writes UNN.

Details

2025 was a period of historic data center construction for Ellison. Together with Sam Altman and Masayoshi Son, he announced a plan to invest $500 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Oracle's key success was a $300 billion deal with OpenAI, which transformed the company into the main landlord of computing power for the AI market leader.

Paramount goes all-in: Billionaire Ellison personally guarantees $40 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition22.12.25, 16:57 • 6120 views

In September, after the scale of cooperation with OpenAI was revealed, Ellison's fortune grew by a record $89 billion in a single day. This allowed him to temporarily top the ranking of the world's richest people, surpassing Elon Musk.

Hollywood ambitions and financial risks

Ellison Sr. also became the main sponsor of his son David's media expansion. With his father's support, Skydance Media gained control of Paramount. In addition, Larry Ellison personally guaranteed $40.4 billion in financing for an attempted acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Despite the successes, Bloomberg analysts point to the vulnerability of Ellison's business empire. Oracle recorded negative cash flow for the first time since the 90s due to aggressive data center construction. The high concentration of capital in Oracle shares and significant debt obligations make the billionaire's fortune, now estimated at $250 billion, dependent on the stability of the AI market and the success of his son's media assets.

Record-breaking profitable year for the rich: world's top 10 billionaires increased their capital by $729 billion in a year – list25.12.25, 17:13 • 4214 views

Stepan Haftko

