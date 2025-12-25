Record-breaking profitable year for the rich: world's top 10 billionaires increased their capital by $729 billion in a year – list

$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 15866 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 17952 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 20838 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 17032 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 15843 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13278 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49351 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 66541 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32367 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 54011 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 16543 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 15373 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 16688 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 15270 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 17725 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 15872 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49354 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 36031 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 66544 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 54013 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 1858 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 8550 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 15323 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 16737 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 20261 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Financial Times

Record-breaking profitable year for the rich: world's top 10 billionaires increased their capital by $729 billion in a year – list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

2025 was a record-breaking profitable year for billionaires: their combined wealth grew by $3.6 trillion to $18.7 trillion, thanks to the boom in AI and tech sector investments. Elon Musk increased his fortune by $333.2 billion, reaching $754 billion, becoming the first person with a fortune exceeding $700 billion.

Record-breaking profitable year for the rich: world's top 10 billionaires increased their capital by $729 billion in a year – list

Despite global inflation and instability, 2025 was a record-breaking year for the world's wealthiest individuals. According to Forbes, the combined wealth of global billionaires increased by $3.6 trillion, reaching $18.7 trillion. The main driver of growth was the boom in investments in artificial intelligence and the technology sector. This was reported by Forbes, writes UNN.

Details

Elon Musk demonstrated the largest financial leap, with his fortune increasing by $333.2 billion. This was facilitated by the doubling of SpaceX's value to $800 billion and a court decision that allowed him to retain a $1 trillion stake in Tesla. Musk's capital is currently estimated at $754 billion.

Elon Musk becomes the first person in history whose fortune reached $600 billion – Forbes15.12.25, 21:51 • 7757 views

Second and third places were taken by Google founders Larry Page (+$98.7 billion) and Sergey Brin (+$86.1 billion). The company's success was ensured by the implementation of the Gemini 3 AI model and a contract with the US Department of Defense. Page's fortune reached $254.7 billion, Brin's – $235.1 billion.

Tech Boom and Commodity Markets

The list of individuals with the largest capital growth in 2025 also included:

  • Jensen Huang (Nvidia): +$42.3 billion amid the company's value growth to $5 trillion.
    • Larry Ellison (Oracle): +$40.6 billion due to AI solutions and media deals.
      • Amancio Ortega (Zara): +$28.7 billion due to record profits and expansion in the US market.
        • Germán Larrea (Grupo México): +$25.6 billion due to historical high copper prices.
          • Masayoshi Son (SoftBank): +$25.4 billion due to investments in data centers.
            • Carlos Slim (América Móvil) and Mark Zuckerberg (Meta): each added $24.3 billion to their capital.

              Forbes experts predict that if the current dynamics of xAI's development are maintained, the world could see its first trillionaire as early as 2026.

              Elon Musk became the first person in the world with a fortune of over 700 billion dollars21.12.25, 04:50 • 4334 views

              Stepan Haftko

              EconomyNews of the World
              Technology
              Trend
              Social network
              Larry Ellison
              Sergey Brin
              Larry Page
              Tesla, Inc.
              Mark Zuckerberg
              SpaceX
              United States Department of Defense
              Elon Musk
              United States
              Google