Elon Musk became the first person in the world with a fortune of over 700 billion dollars

American businessman Elon Musk has become the first person in the world whose fortune has exceeded 700 billion dollars. This was reported by Forbes, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, according to the billionaire index, Musk's fortune grew to 749 billion dollars. This happened after the Delaware Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision that invalidated the businessman's compensation in Tesla stock options, the amount of which now reaches 139 billion dollars.

After the court's decision, Tesla once again became Musk's most valuable asset. In addition to stock options, he also owns 12% of the electric car manufacturer's common shares worth 199 billion dollars, which increases the total value of his assets in Tesla to 338 billion dollars.

Musk's second most valuable asset is his stake in the aerospace company SpaceX, which is estimated at 42% and is now worth 2 billion dollars less than his stake in Tesla (estimated at 336 billion dollars).

Recall

Earlier, the Delaware Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision, allowing Elon Musk to reclaim his 2018 Tesla compensation package. This stock-based compensation plan is estimated at almost 140 billion dollars.

Elon Musk becomes the first person in history whose fortune reached $600 billion – Forbes