Elon Musk became the first person in the world with a fortune of over 700 billion dollars

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
December 20, 05:28 PM • 12773 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 26361 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 29306 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 21921 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 22303 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 28328 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 31989 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25778 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24983 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20358 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.3m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Some partners are "holding back" air defense missiles despite Ukraine's needs: Zelenskyy named the reasonDecember 20, 05:12 PM • 4652 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 17513 views
Eight cars collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway: there are casualtiesPhotoVideoDecember 20, 06:04 PM • 10105 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 6820 views
Orban compared Kaja Kallas to Hitler and Napoleon09:00 PM • 5992 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 17565 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 29296 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 89099 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 63413 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 71534 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Tulsi Gabbard
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 3934 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 6898 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime MinisterDecember 20, 04:09 PM • 24216 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 20875 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 34043 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Elon Musk became the first person in the world with a fortune of over 700 billion dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Elon Musk's fortune grew to $749 billion after the court's decision on Tesla options was overturned. This allowed him to become the first person whose fortune exceeded $700 billion.

Elon Musk became the first person in the world with a fortune of over 700 billion dollars

American businessman Elon Musk has become the first person in the world whose fortune has exceeded 700 billion dollars. This was reported by Forbes, informs UNN.

Details

Thus, according to the billionaire index, Musk's fortune grew to 749 billion dollars. This happened after the Delaware Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision that invalidated the businessman's compensation in Tesla stock options, the amount of which now reaches 139 billion dollars.

After the court's decision, Tesla once again became Musk's most valuable asset. In addition to stock options, he also owns 12% of the electric car manufacturer's common shares worth 199 billion dollars, which increases the total value of his assets in Tesla to 338 billion dollars.

Musk's second most valuable asset is his stake in the aerospace company SpaceX, which is estimated at 42% and is now worth 2 billion dollars less than his stake in Tesla (estimated at 336 billion dollars).

Recall

Earlier, the Delaware Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision, allowing Elon Musk to reclaim his 2018 Tesla compensation package. This stock-based compensation plan is estimated at almost 140 billion dollars.

Elon Musk becomes the first person in history whose fortune reached $600 billion – Forbes15.12.25, 21:51 • 7665 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyFinance
Tesla, Inc.
SpaceX
Forbes
Elon Musk