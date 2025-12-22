Paramount goes all-in: Billionaire Ellison personally guarantees $40 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 5032 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 6022 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 10286 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12695 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 13900 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 15771 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 14867 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 12343 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 11621 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 8480 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.3m/s
85%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 23292 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 25544 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump09:41 AM • 19491 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 16661 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 7532 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 5012 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 16824 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 55269 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 77315 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 111548 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Timur Mindich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 1476 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 25685 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 23428 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 31564 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 32431 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Sukhoi Su-30
Forbes

Paramount goes all-in: Billionaire Ellison personally guarantees $40 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Paramount has updated its offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery with Larry Ellison's personal guarantee of $40.4 billion. The total value of the deal is $78 billion, exceeding Netflix's offer.

Paramount goes all-in: Billionaire Ellison personally guarantees $40 billion for Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition

On Monday, December 22, Paramount presented an updated offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. The main change was that Larry Ellison – one of the richest people in the world – will personally guarantee $40.4 billion of his own capital to finance the deal, the total value of which is $78 billion. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, the WBD board of directors rejected Paramount's requests, calling their financial plans "illusory" and preferring an offer from Netflix. To prove the seriousness of its intentions, Paramount not only provided Ellison's personal guarantees but also disclosed data on a family trust that owns 1.16 billion Oracle shares.

Deal worth $108.4 billion at risk: Warner Bros. may not support Paramount's offer17.12.25, 12:14 • 3063 views

We have airtight financing 

– said Paramount CEO David Ellison, calling the WBD board's doubts about the sponsors "absurd."

Paramount is offering shareholders $30 per share (including CNN and cable channels), which is higher than Netflix's offer of $27.75. In addition to Ellison's capital, the deal is largely financed by the royal families of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

The company also increased the "breakup fee" for terminating the deal to $5.8 billion, matching Netflix's terms in this regard. Now the decision rests with the shareholders, who may support Paramount's offer despite the skepticism of the board of directors.

Warner Bros Discovery rejected Paramount's $108.4 billion offer17.12.25, 16:47 • 3535 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Film
Series
Abu Dhabi
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Netflix