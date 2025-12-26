Another 15 years in prison and a billion-dollar fine: Former Prime Minister Najib Razak sentenced in Malaysia

Photo: Reuters

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has received a new sentence in the 1MDB state fund embezzlement case, which includes 15 years in prison and a record fine of $2.82 billion. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Najib was found guilty on all 25 counts. The new term will begin after the politician completes his previous sentence in 2028. The investigation proved that at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund, of which more than $1 billion went directly to Razak's personal accounts.

Refutation of the "scapegoat" version

During the five-hour sentencing, Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah rejected the defense's argument that Najib was allegedly misled by subordinates and fugitive financier Jho Low. The court found that the prime minister had an "unmistakable connection" with Low and personally controlled the decision-making process.

The accused's claim that the charges against him were a witch hunt and politically motivated was refuted by cold, convincing, and irrefutable evidence against him, which indicated that the accused abused his position of power in 1MDB, as well as the broad powers granted to him. – Judge Sequerah stated.

He added that believing in Najib's innocence would "stretch the imagination into the realm of pure fantasy."

Political resonance

Despite being in custody since 2022, Najib Razak retains significant influence over the UMNO party, which is part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's current ruling alliance. The new verdict could provoke internal political tensions in the country.

The convicted person himself, through his lawyer, called on supporters to remain calm and promised to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal.

This struggle is not an attempt to evade responsibility. It is an effort to uphold justice, uphold the integrity of the constitution, and protect the sovereignty of the rule of law without fear or favor. – Razak's statement reads.

Return from 17-year exile: Opposition leader Tarique Rahman arrives in Bangladesh ahead of elections