Another 15 years in prison and a billion-dollar fine: Former Prime Minister Najib Razak sentenced in Malaysia

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
04:30 PM • 5562 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 11274 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 17875 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 32296 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 22241 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 18247 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18319 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20264 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 41467 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17504 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4.9m/s
87%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 24453 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 13723 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of UkrenergoDecember 26, 09:49 AM • 24631 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two childrenDecember 26, 10:19 AM • 15461 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideoDecember 26, 11:33 AM • 15178 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 2564 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 5562 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 11505 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 32296 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 41467 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
David Arakhamia
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 2564 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhoto04:51 PM • 1778 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 4622 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 7662 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 24580 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Series
Heating
Social network

Another 15 years in prison and a billion-dollar fine: Former Prime Minister Najib Razak sentenced in Malaysia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak received a 15-year prison sentence and a $2.82 billion fine in the case of embezzlement from the 1MDB fund. The new term will begin after the completion of his previous sentence in 2028.

Another 15 years in prison and a billion-dollar fine: Former Prime Minister Najib Razak sentenced in Malaysia
Photo: Reuters

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has received a new sentence in the 1MDB state fund embezzlement case, which includes 15 years in prison and a record fine of $2.82 billion. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Najib was found guilty on all 25 counts. The new term will begin after the politician completes his previous sentence in 2028. The investigation proved that at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund, of which more than $1 billion went directly to Razak's personal accounts.

Refutation of the "scapegoat" version

During the five-hour sentencing, Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah rejected the defense's argument that Najib was allegedly misled by subordinates and fugitive financier Jho Low. The court found that the prime minister had an "unmistakable connection" with Low and personally controlled the decision-making process.

The accused's claim that the charges against him were a witch hunt and politically motivated was refuted by cold, convincing, and irrefutable evidence against him, which indicated that the accused abused his position of power in 1MDB, as well as the broad powers granted to him.

– Judge Sequerah stated.

He added that believing in Najib's innocence would "stretch the imagination into the realm of pure fantasy."

Political resonance

Despite being in custody since 2022, Najib Razak retains significant influence over the UMNO party, which is part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's current ruling alliance. The new verdict could provoke internal political tensions in the country.

The convicted person himself, through his lawyer, called on supporters to remain calm and promised to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal.

This struggle is not an attempt to evade responsibility. It is an effort to uphold justice, uphold the integrity of the constitution, and protect the sovereignty of the rule of law without fear or favor.

– Razak's statement reads.

Return from 17-year exile: Opposition leader Tarique Rahman arrives in Bangladesh ahead of elections25.12.25, 19:22 • 4464 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State budget
Reuters
Bangladesh