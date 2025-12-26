We must be on the same side - peace in Europe: Zelenskyy spoke with Merz and Frederiksen

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The discussion focused on preparations for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the negotiation process, and peace in Europe, UNN reports.

I spoke with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. We are coordinating our positions, and all of us in Europe must be on the same side in defending our European way of life, the independence of our states, and peace in Europe. There must be peace. We discussed with Friedrich the preparations for a meeting with President Trump. I informed him about our work with American representatives – we all recall the Berlin format of meetings and the productivity that was achieved then. That is exactly how we continue to work. We agreed that we will continue to act together with the Europeans. - Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state expressed gratitude to Germany for its unwavering and tangible support for Ukraine and our defense.

Thanks to what we are doing together with Germany, thousands and thousands of lives in Ukraine have already been saved from Russian strikes, and we are holding our defensive positions so that our diplomatic positions are also strong. Friedrich, thank you! - Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the President of Ukraine spoke with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. We went into detail about the situation in the negotiation process, and I informed her about most aspects of our negotiating position.

We are working constructively with America and believe that this level of work should be maintained: constructiveness adds strength to our arguments. We are moving towards a result and a real end to the bloodshed. Russia must see that the responsibility for disrupting peace and prolonging the war will only be on Moscow, and, accordingly, the world's reaction will be harsh. - Zelenskyy added.

He also thanked Denmark for its support, which is a truly serious contribution to the defense not only of Ukraine but of all of Europe. He thanked Denmark for its presidency of the European Union, and during Denmark's six-month term, extremely important decisions were made, including the decision on 90 billion in financial security guarantees for Ukraine.

Europe becomes stronger with every joint step we take. We agreed to continue working together. And it will be truly useful to get closer to the real implementation of security guarantees both in our bilateral work with America and with partners in Europe. Thank you, Mette! - Zelenskyy summarized.

