Ukraine's Ministry of Energy called Russia's "licensing" of the ZNPP power unit null and void and called for sanctions against "Rosatom"

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine officially condemned the issuance by the Russian "Rostekhnadzor" of an illegal license for the operation of the power unit of the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP, emphasizing the impossibility of safely launching the reactor under occupation. The Ministry of Energy announced this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that any Russian permits regarding the ZNPP have no legal force, as the station is under the exclusive jurisdiction of Ukraine.

Part. Ukraine's energy system in the worst condition since September 2024 - IAEA

The department considers the occupiers' attempts to declare the unit technically ready for operation irresponsible due to the absence of the Kakhovka reservoir, constant shelling of power lines, and degradation of safety systems. Such actions are classified as nuclear terrorism, violating IAEA principles.

Ukraine's demands

Ukraine insists on the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Energodar and the preservation of all units in "cold shutdown" mode until de-occupation. The Ministry of Energy called on the international community to strengthen sanctions against the Rosatom corporation and Rostekhnadzor officials involved in the criminal management of the station.

Any attempts to resume the operation of the reactors are deliberately irresponsible and create a real threat of a nuclear accident with cross-border consequences. – emphasized the ministry.

Part. Nuclear blackmail and manipulation: Putin announces negotiations with the US on the fate of the occupied ZNPP without Ukraine