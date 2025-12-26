Zelenskyy has nothing until I approve it - Trump

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
06:17 PM • 4868 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 15936 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 17528 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 23829 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 38296 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 24690 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 19651 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 19016 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20837 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 44284 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4.5m/s
82%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideoDecember 26, 11:33 AM • 18584 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 10863 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 16186 views
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - pollPhoto03:38 PM • 25301 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 10192 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 10276 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 15918 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 16259 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 38287 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 44279 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Viktor Liashko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Venezuela
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 10287 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhoto04:51 PM • 6830 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 7526 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 10907 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 26527 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Brent Crude
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30

Zelenskyy has nothing until I approve it - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

US President Trump stated that the fate of the peace plan for Ukraine depends solely on his decision. He noted that Zelenskyy "will have nothing until I approve it."

Zelenskyy has nothing until I approve it - Trump

US President Donald Trump, before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the fate of the peace plan depends solely on his decision, not on the Ukrainian leader. Trump said this in an interview with Politico, as reported by UNN.

Details

He (Zelenskyy - ed.) will have nothing until I approve it. Let's see what he has.

- said Trump.

Trump added that he believes the meeting with Zelenskyy this weekend will be productive.

I think he'll be fine. I think everything will be fine with Putin.

- said Trump, adding that he hopes to talk to the Russian leader "soon, as much as I want."

As the publication notes, Trump's comments came the day after Zelenskyy spoke with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law. Zelenskyy called the conversation "good."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and European leaders are expected to hold a conference call on Saturday.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy