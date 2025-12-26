Zelenskyy has nothing until I approve it - Trump

US President Donald Trump, before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the fate of the peace plan depends solely on his decision, not on the Ukrainian leader. Trump said this in an interview with Politico, as reported by UNN.

Details

He (Zelenskyy - ed.) will have nothing until I approve it. Let's see what he has. - said Trump.

Trump added that he believes the meeting with Zelenskyy this weekend will be productive.

I think he'll be fine. I think everything will be fine with Putin. - said Trump, adding that he hopes to talk to the Russian leader "soon, as much as I want."

As the publication notes, Trump's comments came the day after Zelenskyy spoke with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law. Zelenskyy called the conversation "good."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump, and European leaders are expected to hold a conference call on Saturday.