06:17 PM • 2172 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 11531 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 14266 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 20831 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 35641 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 23592 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 19016 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18724 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20547 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 43057 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Russian diplomat sentenced to 12 years in prison in Moscow for spying for the United States

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Former second secretary of the Russian Consulate General in Houston, Arseniy Konovalov, was sentenced to 12 years in a strict regime penal colony for high treason. He transferred secret data to American intelligence while serving in the United States from 2014 to 2017.

Russian diplomat sentenced to 12 years in prison in Moscow for spying for the United States

A Moscow court sentenced Arseniy Konovalov, former second secretary of the Russian Consulate General in Houston, who was found guilty of treason for transferring secret data to US intelligence while serving in the United States. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Federal Security Service of Russia reported that 38-year-old Arseniy Konovalov will serve his sentence in a strict regime penal colony. According to the investigation, the diplomat, during a business trip to the United States from 2014 to 2017, voluntarily cooperated with US intelligence agencies.

It was established that Russian Foreign Ministry employee A.S. Konovalov, during a long foreign assignment in the United States, proactively transferred secret information to American intelligence for money.

– states the official FSB statement.

Arrest and case details

Konovalov was detained in March 2024. Russian state media released a video of the moment the ex-diplomat was detained in a van, where he was informed of the charges. The special services do not disclose the nature of the information transferred or the name of the American agency with which the convicted person was in contact.

US intelligence agencies are currently refraining from commenting on the verdict against the former Russian diplomat.

Russia convicts anti-war activist and Putin critic - media25.12.25, 22:06 • 7526 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
United States