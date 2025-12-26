A Moscow court sentenced Arseniy Konovalov, former second secretary of the Russian Consulate General in Houston, who was found guilty of treason for transferring secret data to US intelligence while serving in the United States. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Federal Security Service of Russia reported that 38-year-old Arseniy Konovalov will serve his sentence in a strict regime penal colony. According to the investigation, the diplomat, during a business trip to the United States from 2014 to 2017, voluntarily cooperated with US intelligence agencies.

It was established that Russian Foreign Ministry employee A.S. Konovalov, during a long foreign assignment in the United States, proactively transferred secret information to American intelligence for money. – states the official FSB statement.

Arrest and case details

Konovalov was detained in March 2024. Russian state media released a video of the moment the ex-diplomat was detained in a van, where he was informed of the charges. The special services do not disclose the nature of the information transferred or the name of the American agency with which the convicted person was in contact.

US intelligence agencies are currently refraining from commenting on the verdict against the former Russian diplomat.

