There is criticism directly from the units: Ukraine is modernizing the drone distribution system

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the modernization of the drone distribution system so that more units can be provided with the necessary number of drones, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy stated that during the Staff meeting, they discussed in detail the issue of financing the production of interceptors and the structure of supplies to the troops. There is criticism directly from the units regarding the distribution of drones.

I instructed the First Vice Prime Minister, together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the command of our Unmanned Systems Forces, to modernize the drone distribution system so that more units can be provided with the necessary number of drones - the Head of State reported.

