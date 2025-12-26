$41.930.22
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
01:36 PM • 11545 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 18136 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 32634 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 22406 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 18334 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18392 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20305 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unit
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 41634 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17529 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Publications
Exclusives
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 32634 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 41634 views
There is criticism directly from the units: Ukraine is modernizing the drone distribution system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

President Zelenskyy instructed the First Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, and the command of the Unmanned Systems Forces to modernize the drone distribution system. This decision was made after criticism from units regarding the provision of the necessary number of drones.

There is criticism directly from the units: Ukraine is modernizing the drone distribution system

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the modernization of the drone distribution system so that more units can be provided with the necessary number of drones, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy stated that during the Staff meeting, they discussed in detail the issue of financing the production of interceptors and the structure of supplies to the troops. There is criticism directly from the units regarding the distribution of drones.

Manufacturers cannot produce as much as is currently needed: Zelenskyy on the deficit of interceptor drones22.12.25, 20:00 • 5261 view

I instructed the First Vice Prime Minister, together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the command of our Unmanned Systems Forces, to modernize the drone distribution system so that more units can be provided with the necessary number of drones 

- the Head of State reported.

Countering Russian Shahed attacks, "Drone Line" and Ukrainian diplomatic strikes: Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting26.12.25, 19:15 • 828 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy