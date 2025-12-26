Government allowed sale of medicines at gas stations - Liashko

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
06:17 PM • 2120 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 11455 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
01:36 PM • 14198 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 20777 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 35591 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 23571 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 19004 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18718 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20541 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 43029 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4m/s
86%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of UkrenergoDecember 26, 09:49 AM • 26581 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two childrenDecember 26, 10:19 AM • 17208 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideoDecember 26, 11:33 AM • 17009 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 13829 views
More than 78% of Ukrainians believe the state was unprepared for the Russian invasion - pollPhoto03:38 PM • 15631 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 6604 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto04:30 PM • 11461 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 13876 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 35593 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 43029 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Arakhamia
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideo05:00 PM • 6602 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhoto04:51 PM • 3892 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 6074 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 8956 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 25849 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Sukhoi Su-30
Series
Heating

Government allowed sale of medicines at gas stations - Liashko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed the sale of over-the-counter drugs at gas stations, provided that a relevant license is obtained. This decision is aimed at increasing the availability of medicines, especially in remote and frontline areas.

Government allowed sale of medicines at gas stations - Liashko

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed the sale of over-the-counter drugs at gas stations, provided that a relevant license is obtained. This was announced by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The sale of over-the-counter drugs at gas stations has been permitted, provided that a relevant license is obtained. This applies to situations where there is no pharmacy nearby: in a village, in frontline communities, or late at night outside large cities. This only concerns safe over-the-counter medications that people use independently. In wartime conditions, this is especially important, as gas station networks often remain stable even during power outages. The prescribed requirements for trade at gas stations ensure the quality and safety of medicines. This will help reduce prices and make medicines more accessible.

- Liashko wrote.

Addition

According to him, the government also adopted a number of decisions, including that pharmacies in state and municipal hospitals are obliged to sell only medicines with the three lowest prices from the National Catalog among drugs with the same composition and action.

Also, specialists with a wider list of qualifications defined by law can now be involved in working in pharmacies and pharmacy points.

In rural areas and frontline communities, the dispensing of medicines in pharmacies (without manufacturing) can be carried out by specialists with an education not lower than a junior bachelor's degree in "Nursing" and a certificate in "Pharmacy (retail trade in medicines)". This allows pharmacies to form teams more effectively, especially in communities with a staff shortage, while ensuring proper quality and safety of pharmaceutical care for patients.

- Liashko reported.

In addition, the government regulated the rules for providing marketing services in the pharmaceutical sector.

"This refers to transparent tools for promoting drugs at points of sale: informing, placing materials, or participating in loyalty programs. The launch of the National Price Catalog makes it impossible to use marketing as a tool for hidden price increases for medicines – declared prices are fixed, and promotion becomes a mechanism for informing and increasing accessibility for patients," the minister noted.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a mechanism for mixed financing of innovative drug procurement, allowing regional health departments and hospitals to join.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyHealth
Village
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Pharmacy
Electricity
Viktor Liashko