Government allowed sale of medicines at gas stations - Liashko

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed the sale of over-the-counter drugs at gas stations, provided that a relevant license is obtained. This was announced by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The sale of over-the-counter drugs at gas stations has been permitted, provided that a relevant license is obtained. This applies to situations where there is no pharmacy nearby: in a village, in frontline communities, or late at night outside large cities. This only concerns safe over-the-counter medications that people use independently. In wartime conditions, this is especially important, as gas station networks often remain stable even during power outages. The prescribed requirements for trade at gas stations ensure the quality and safety of medicines. This will help reduce prices and make medicines more accessible. - Liashko wrote.

Addition

According to him, the government also adopted a number of decisions, including that pharmacies in state and municipal hospitals are obliged to sell only medicines with the three lowest prices from the National Catalog among drugs with the same composition and action.

Also, specialists with a wider list of qualifications defined by law can now be involved in working in pharmacies and pharmacy points.

In rural areas and frontline communities, the dispensing of medicines in pharmacies (without manufacturing) can be carried out by specialists with an education not lower than a junior bachelor's degree in "Nursing" and a certificate in "Pharmacy (retail trade in medicines)". This allows pharmacies to form teams more effectively, especially in communities with a staff shortage, while ensuring proper quality and safety of pharmaceutical care for patients. - Liashko reported.

In addition, the government regulated the rules for providing marketing services in the pharmaceutical sector.

"This refers to transparent tools for promoting drugs at points of sale: informing, placing materials, or participating in loyalty programs. The launch of the National Price Catalog makes it impossible to use marketing as a tool for hidden price increases for medicines – declared prices are fixed, and promotion becomes a mechanism for informing and increasing accessibility for patients," the minister noted.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a mechanism for mixed financing of innovative drug procurement, allowing regional health departments and hospitals to join.