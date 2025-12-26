$41.930.22
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 14506 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
December 26, 01:36 PM • 16458 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 22847 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 37441 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 24394 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 19462 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18912 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20742 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unit
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 43874 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Yurii Tkachuk appointed CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannya

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Yurii Tkachuk has been appointed CEO of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya". From May to December 2025, he served as acting head of JSC "Ukrnafta".

Yurii Tkachuk appointed CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannya

Yuriy Tkachuk, who served as acting head of PJSC "Ukrnafta" from May to December 2025, has been appointed CEO of the joint-stock company (JSC) "Ukrgasvydobuvannya." This was reported by NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine," according to UNN.

Details

Yuriy Tkachuk became the CEO of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya." On December 26, Serhiy Koretsky, the head of the Naftogaz Group, introduced the new leader to the company's team.

- the statement reads.

Naftogaz noted that Tkachuk has over 25 years of experience in the energy and industrial sectors.

Since November 2022, he has served as CFO of JSC "Ukrnafta," where he was responsible for financial strategy, risk management, and investment policy. From May to December 2025, he served as acting head of the enterprise.

Tkachuk also worked as a business partner for economics and finance in the "Technical Support" Division of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine," financial director of the Industrial Division of the "Energy Standard" Group, and financial director of PJSC "Zaporizhtransformator." He holds a diploma with honors from the Zaporizhzhia Engineering Academy with a specialization in engineer-economist and an Executive MBA with honors from the International Institute of Business, as well as a JICA (Japan) management program certificate.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to conduct a comprehensive audit of all major state-owned enterprises, particularly in the energy and defense industries, including Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, and Ukrzaliznytsia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ukroboronprom
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Ukrainian Railways
Naftogaz