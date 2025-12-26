Yurii Tkachuk appointed CEO of Ukrgasvydobuvannya

Yuriy Tkachuk, who served as acting head of PJSC "Ukrnafta" from May to December 2025, has been appointed CEO of the joint-stock company (JSC) "Ukrgasvydobuvannya." This was reported by NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine," according to UNN.

Details

Yuriy Tkachuk became the CEO of JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya." On December 26, Serhiy Koretsky, the head of the Naftogaz Group, introduced the new leader to the company's team. - the statement reads.

Naftogaz noted that Tkachuk has over 25 years of experience in the energy and industrial sectors.

Since November 2022, he has served as CFO of JSC "Ukrnafta," where he was responsible for financial strategy, risk management, and investment policy. From May to December 2025, he served as acting head of the enterprise.

Tkachuk also worked as a business partner for economics and finance in the "Technical Support" Division of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine," financial director of the Industrial Division of the "Energy Standard" Group, and financial director of PJSC "Zaporizhtransformator." He holds a diploma with honors from the Zaporizhzhia Engineering Academy with a specialization in engineer-economist and an Executive MBA with honors from the International Institute of Business, as well as a JICA (Japan) management program certificate.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to conduct a comprehensive audit of all major state-owned enterprises, particularly in the energy and defense industries, including Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, and Ukrzaliznytsia.