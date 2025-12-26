Svyrydenko stated that over 50% of the Armed Forces' weaponry is of Ukrainian production

$41.930.22
01:36 PM • 6192 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 13702 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 26188 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 19066 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 16386 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 17359 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 19597 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 38600 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17232 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 35871 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 20682 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 11025 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of UkrenergoDecember 26, 09:49 AM • 21659 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children10:19 AM • 12690 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 12248 views
Publications
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 6724 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 26213 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 38612 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 35880 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 91819 views
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 1844 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 4772 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 20725 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 24783 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 28414 views
Svyrydenko stated that over 50% of the Armed Forces' weaponry is of Ukrainian production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

More than half of the weaponry in the Ukrainian army is currently domestically produced. In 2025, over 75% of funds for the procurement of weapons and equipment will be directed to Ukrainian manufacturers.

Svyrydenko stated that over 50% of the Armed Forces' weaponry is of Ukrainian production

More than half of the weapons in the Ukrainian army are currently of domestic production. In 2025, the state directed most of the funds for the purchase of weapons and equipment specifically to Ukrainian manufacturers. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during a conversation with the media, reports UNN.

In October 2025, the President said that Ukraine should reach a figure of at least 50% of its own weapons at the front. As of now, more than 50% of the weapons in the Ukrainian army are of Ukrainian production. If we take all our expenditures on the purchase of weapons and equipment in 2025, more than 75% of the funds were directed to the purchase from Ukrainian manufacturers. We understand well that the army is our guarantee of security. And, in fact, that is why one of the targets for 2026, tasks for us, is the further increase of Ukrainian weapons at the front and the increase of Ukraine's ability to independently ensure its defense.

- emphasized the head of government.

Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year06.10.25, 13:10 • 68499 views

The Prime Minister also thanked the manufacturers and gunsmiths who constantly communicate with the military and work to increase production.

We are very grateful to all our manufacturers, all our gunsmiths, both state and private, for constantly being in contact with the military, for constantly working to increase production capabilities and improve efficiency by constantly adapting to changing conditions on the battlefield. It is very important for us to ensure the independence of defense production, and this is precisely the path to the self-sufficiency of our economy and our state.

- Svyrydenko noted.

Zelenskyy discussed the front-line situation and the opening of a Ukrainian arms export office in Berlin with Merz13.11.25, 13:27 • 2583 views

Recall

The Government of Ukraine approved a package of decisions by the Ministry of Defense to launch the Defence City space from January 5, 2026. This will provide comprehensive state support to Ukrainian gunsmiths for scaling, modernizing production, and generating innovations.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Defence City
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine