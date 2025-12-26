Svyrydenko stated that over 50% of the Armed Forces' weaponry is of Ukrainian production

More than half of the weapons in the Ukrainian army are currently of domestic production. In 2025, the state directed most of the funds for the purchase of weapons and equipment specifically to Ukrainian manufacturers. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during a conversation with the media, reports UNN.

In October 2025, the President said that Ukraine should reach a figure of at least 50% of its own weapons at the front. As of now, more than 50% of the weapons in the Ukrainian army are of Ukrainian production. If we take all our expenditures on the purchase of weapons and equipment in 2025, more than 75% of the funds were directed to the purchase from Ukrainian manufacturers. We understand well that the army is our guarantee of security. And, in fact, that is why one of the targets for 2026, tasks for us, is the further increase of Ukrainian weapons at the front and the increase of Ukraine's ability to independently ensure its defense. - emphasized the head of government.

The Prime Minister also thanked the manufacturers and gunsmiths who constantly communicate with the military and work to increase production.

We are very grateful to all our manufacturers, all our gunsmiths, both state and private, for constantly being in contact with the military, for constantly working to increase production capabilities and improve efficiency by constantly adapting to changing conditions on the battlefield. It is very important for us to ensure the independence of defense production, and this is precisely the path to the self-sufficiency of our economy and our state. - Svyrydenko noted.

The Government of Ukraine approved a package of decisions by the Ministry of Defense to launch the Defence City space from January 5, 2026. This will provide comprehensive state support to Ukrainian gunsmiths for scaling, modernizing production, and generating innovations.