Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to develop and present the key elements of the Ukrainian arms export system by the end of the year. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during the International Defense Industries Forum, UNN reports.

Details

It's time to launch the export of our Ukrainian weapons – those types of weapons that we have in surplus, and therefore can be exported, so that there is funding for those types of weapons that are especially needed for defense. I have already instructed the government, the Office, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to develop and present the key elements of such an export system. The general working title of this program is "Weapon". Our export product - Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that agreements have already been reached on opening export-import platforms in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East.

"The task by the end of the year is to launch these platforms," Zelenskyy said.

Addition

On October 3, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov announced a technological meeting. The key focus is how to increase funding for arms procurement. One of the tools is to launch controlled arms exports. A report is expected from the government, the Ministry of Defense, military leadership, and intelligence agencies with a clear algorithm for launching controlled arms exports.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that arms exports will be controlled until the end of the war, and also revealed the main directions - Europe, the USA, the Middle East.