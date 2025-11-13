Zelenskyy discussed the front-line situation and the opening of a Ukrainian arms export office in Berlin with Merz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with German Chancellor Merz about the situation at the front and the opening of an export office for Ukrainian weapons in Berlin, UNN reports.

I spoke with German Chancellor Merz. Right after a trip to the command posts of our combat brigades and corps. I informed him about the current situation at the front, and we discussed what key steps can help our defense. I am grateful to Germany for its support: since the beginning of the full-scale war, thanks to Germany's help, thousands of lives of our people have been saved. We especially appreciate the help with air defense systems, defense packages, and support for our resilience. - Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked Merz for his political support for the opening of an export office for Ukrainian weapons in Berlin.

We are actively working on the launch, we will be in touch. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, the leaders of Ukraine and Germany also coordinated their positions on the European track and in bilateral relations.

I appreciate the advice and assured that Ukraine will do everything necessary to strengthen the trust of partners. Thank you! - the Head of State summarized.

