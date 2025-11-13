Zelenskyy discussed the front-line situation and the opening of a Ukrainian arms export office in Berlin with Merz

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13664 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 16295 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 22081 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 26001 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 28123 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 24591 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 20334 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 55008 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78670 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 72088 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 37688 views
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 13611 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 10957 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 11856 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13661 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 13676 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 13999 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 11266 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 88851 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 107401 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 45862 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 46264 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 36673 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 75423 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 75291 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Gold
9K720 Iskander

Zelenskyy discussed the front-line situation and the opening of a Ukrainian arms export office in Berlin with Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with German Chancellor Merz, discussing the situation at the front and key steps for defense. They also coordinated positions regarding the opening of an export office for Ukrainian weapons in Berlin.

Zelenskyy discussed the front-line situation and the opening of a Ukrainian arms export office in Berlin with Merz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with German Chancellor Merz about the situation at the front and the opening of an export office for Ukrainian weapons in Berlin, UNN reports.

I spoke with German Chancellor Merz. Right after a trip to the command posts of our combat brigades and corps. I informed him about the current situation at the front, and we discussed what key steps can help our defense. I am grateful to Germany for its support: since the beginning of the full-scale war, thanks to Germany's help, thousands of lives of our people have been saved. We especially appreciate the help with air defense systems, defense packages, and support for our resilience.

- Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked Merz for his political support for the opening of an export office for Ukrainian weapons in Berlin.

We are actively working on the launch, we will be in touch.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, the leaders of Ukraine and Germany also coordinated their positions on the European track and in bilateral relations.

I appreciate the advice and assured that Ukraine will do everything necessary to strengthen the trust of partners. Thank you!

- the Head of State summarized.

Zelenskyy received a report from defenders in the Stepnohirsk area: occupiers are trying to bypass defensive structures13.11.25, 13:05 • 1574 views

Recall

Ukraine will open export offices for its defense industry in Berlin and Copenhagen by the end of 2025 to promote the sale of Ukrainian weapons that are in surplus or produced in cooperation with partners.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine increases weapons production, prepares for export, and opens "defense capitals" in Europe03.11.25, 20:01 • 3821 view

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Copenhagen
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin