Zelenskyy received a report from defenders in the Stepnohirsk area: occupiers are trying to bypass defensive structures

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Zaporizhzhia heard a report from the commander of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade on the defense in the Stepnohirsk area, and pointed to the recent intensification of assault actions by the occupiers, in particular the enemy's attempts to bypass Ukrainian defensive structures using the terrain features, as reported by the Head of State and the President's Office on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade, which defends the Stepnohirsk area in Zaporizhzhia.

As reported by the President's Office, the brigade commander Ihor Burdeinyi reported to the Head of State on the combat operations in the direction.

Many important issues were discussed with the military. First of all, attention was paid to combat operations in the direction, the intensification of assault actions by the occupiers recently, in particular the enemy's attempts to bypass our defensive structures using the terrain features. Separately, we talked about the implementation of programs for purchasing drones at the brigades' own expense and for electronic points within the framework of the "Army of Drones.Bonus" program, and the specifics of using "Vampire" drones. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

And he noted: "We will definitely work through all the issues raised during the conversation and find solutions for them."

