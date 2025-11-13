Zelenskyy in Zaporizhzhia region: visited Ukrainian defenders from the Orikhiv direction

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today in Zaporizhzhia region, at the command post of the 65th separate mechanized brigade "Velykyi Luh", which as part of the 17th corps is defending in the Orikhiv direction, met with soldiers, as reported by the Head of State and the President's Office on Thursday, writes UNN.

Command post of the 65th separate mechanized brigade "Velykyi Luh". I have the honor to be here today, to thank the soldiers for their service and to present awards. Currently, the brigade, as part of the 17th corps, is defending in the Orikhiv direction - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He expressed gratitude "for defending Ukraine, holding the line here."

He listened to a report on the operational situation in this direction, enemy activity and occupier losses. He discussed with the military decisions that are necessary to strengthen the defense of the Orikhiv direction: staffing, certain types of weapons and equipment, including light armored vehicles, and equipping with electronic warfare systems - the President stated.

Separately, according to him, they talked about the development of unmanned units and scaling up the brigade's positive experience in using ground robotic systems for evacuating the wounded and what steps are needed for this.

"We are doing everything to strengthen the soldiers," the President stated.

Recently, Zelenskyy was also at the front - including in the hottest Pokrovsk direction.

